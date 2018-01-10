[WATCH] Air Malta pilots isolated as airline concludes with GWU

Air Malta signs collective agreement with GWU as pilots remain the last group of employees to resist changes to work conditions

Ensuring industrial peace at Air Malta was crucial for the airline's plans to grow in the years to come, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said at the signing of a collective agreement for administrative staff represented by the General Workers' Union.The agreement signed on Tuesday afternoon means that the airline has now concluded agreements with all unions except the Airline Pilots Association, which continues to resist proposed changes to work conditions despite a pay increase.Mizzi said it was "essential" for the airline to have all collective agreements closed so that industrial peace would be ensured for the next five years. The government wanted to close all agreements by the end of the year.The government has embarked on a different strategy since the last election, seeking to expand the airline's operations after a failed bid to rope in a strategic partner last year."We want Air Malta to be a well-connected airline in the Mediterranean region," Mizzi said, adding the airline had to be ready to compete.This was the second agreement signed with the GWU. Last month, the airline hived off its ground-handling operations into a distinct State-owned company after agreement was reached with the GWU. Today's signing covers the GWU members still directly employed with the airline.GWU general secretary Josef Bugeja said the new collective agreement gives workers stability and peace of mind for the next five years. He said the agreement was approved by 88% of workers represented by the GWU at Air Malta.