We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
New study links male infertility to ibuprofen

World

New study links male infertility to ibuprofen

[WATCH] Air Malta pilots isolated as airline concludes with GWU

National

[WATCH] Air Malta pilots isolated as airline concludes with GWU

[WATCH] UEFA bans six Malta under-21 players for match-fixing offences

Football

[WATCH] UEFA bans six Malta under-21 players for match-fixing off...

Attempted arson suspect Aaron Cassar accused of injuring alleged Marsa murderer Deniro Magri

Court & Police

Attempted arson suspect Aaron Cassar accused of injuring alleged ...

Man ‘obsessed’ with ex-partner accused of harassing, threatening to kill her

Court & Police

Man ‘obsessed’ with ex-partner accused of harassing, threaten...

Updated | Teachers, LSAs left in the dark over expected pay rise

National

Updated | Teachers, LSAs left in the dark over expected pay rise

PN Marsaskala councillors seek Zonqor return to public

National

PN Marsaskala councillors seek Zonqor return to public

Equality commission tells office-holders to ‘desist from using sexist language and stereotypes’

National

Equality commission tells office-holders to ‘desist from using ...

Government insists all payments to Vitals according to contract

National

Government insists all payments to Vitals according to contract

[WATCH] Schoolchildren pick oranges ahead of Sunday's Festa Tac-Citru

National

[WATCH] Schoolchildren pick oranges ahead of Sunday's Festa Tac-C...

Busuttil asked to prove judge's non-recusal violates right to fair hearing

Court & Police

Busuttil asked to prove judge's non-recusal violates right to fai...

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Zebbug

Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Zebbug

Toyota’s futuristic self-driving store and boosted Kohl’s shares | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Toyota’s futuristic self-driving store and boosted Kohl’s sha...

Theresa May's reshuffle: who's in, who's out, and what didn't change

Europe

Theresa May's reshuffle: who's in, who's out, and what didn't cha...

Thai PM uses cardboard stand-in to avoid press

World

Thai PM uses cardboard stand-in to avoid press

North Korea to send athletes to Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

World

North Korea to send athletes to Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

Home
News
National

[WATCH] Air Malta pilots isolated as airline concludes with GWU

Air Malta signs collective agreement with GWU as pilots remain the last group of employees to resist changes to work conditions

Staff Reporter
9 January 2018, 5:50pm
Print Version
Air Malta closed an agreement with the GWU
Air Malta closed an agreement with the GWU
Ensuring industrial peace at Air Malta was crucial for the airline's plans to grow in the years to come, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said at the signing of a collective agreement for administrative staff represented by the General Workers' Union.

The agreement signed on Tuesday afternoon means that the airline has now concluded agreements with all unions except the Airline Pilots Association, which continues to resist proposed changes to work conditions despite a pay increase.

Mizzi said it was "essential" for the airline to have all collective agreements closed so that industrial peace would be ensured for the next five years. The government wanted to close all agreements by the end of the year.

The government has embarked on a different strategy since the last election, seeking to expand the airline's operations after a failed bid to rope in a strategic partner last year.

"We want Air Malta to be a well-connected airline in the Mediterranean region," Mizzi said, adding the airline had to be ready to compete.

This was the second agreement signed with the GWU. Last month, the airline hived off its ground-handling operations into a distinct State-owned company after agreement was reached with the GWU. Today's signing covers the GWU members still directly employed with the airline.

GWU general secretary Josef Bugeja said the new collective agreement gives workers stability and peace of mind for the next five years. He said the agreement was approved by 88% of workers represented by the GWU at Air Malta.

New study links male infertility to ibuprofen

World

New study links male infertility to ibuprofen

[WATCH] Air Malta pilots isolated as airline concludes with GWU

National

[WATCH] Air Malta pilots isolated as airline concl...

[WATCH] UEFA bans six Malta under-21 players for match-fixing offences

Football

[WATCH] UEFA bans six Malta under-21 players for m...

Attempted arson suspect Aaron Cassar accused of injuring alleged Marsa murderer Deniro Magri

Court & Police

Attempted arson suspect Aaron Cassar accused of in...

Man ‘obsessed’ with ex-partner accused of harassing, threatening to kill her

Court & Police

Man ‘obsessed’ with ex-partner accused of hara...

Updated | Teachers, LSAs left in the dark over expected pay rise

National

Updated | Teachers, LSAs left in the dark over exp...

PN Marsaskala councillors seek Zonqor return to public

National

PN Marsaskala councillors seek Zonqor return to pu...

Equality commission tells office-holders to ‘desist from using sexist language and stereotypes’

National

Equality commission tells office-holders to ‘des...

Government insists all payments to Vitals according to contract

National

Government insists all payments to Vitals accordin...

[WATCH] Schoolchildren pick oranges ahead of Sunday's Festa Tac-Citru

National

[WATCH] Schoolchildren pick oranges ahead of Sunda...

Busuttil asked to prove judge's non-recusal violates right to fair hearing

Court & Police

Busuttil asked to prove judge's non-recusal violat...

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Zebbug

Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Zebbug

Toyota’s futuristic self-driving store and boosted Kohl’s shares | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Toyota’s futuristic self-driving store and boost...

Theresa May's reshuffle: who's in, who's out, and what didn't change

Europe

Theresa May's reshuffle: who's in, who's out, and ...

Thai PM uses cardboard stand-in to avoid press

World

Thai PM uses cardboard stand-in to avoid press

Trending Articles
1

Russian nationals dominate list of global rich who are now ‘Maltese’
2

[WATCH] UEFA bans six Malta under-21 players for match-fixing offences
3

Updated | Teachers, LSAs left in the dark over expected pay rise
4

[WATCH] Dusty fingers: the vinyl revival
5

New study links male infertility to ibuprofen