National

Busy year for Malta Customs yields 32 million illegal medicines

Last year was one of the busiest and most positive year for the Malta Customs Department, seized €234,295 undeclared cash amongst other items

maria_pace
Maria Pace
10 January 2018, 10:24am
The Malta Customs Department seized a total of 32,000,000 illegal medication in 2017.

2017 was one of the busiest and most positive year for the Malta Customs Department.

The department made the headlines around the world after their 300kg Cocaine haul, which is Malta’s largest cocaine bust to date.

Officials continued to capitalize on this success with an unprecedented momentum.

 

Items seized:
  • 32,000,000 illegal medication
  • €234,295 undeclared cash
  • 1,9787,951 cigarettes
  • 250kg of tabacco
  • 500kg of narcotics
  • 942 bales of fireworks


 

These seizures happened at Customs areas situated in the ports, airport, Freeport, as well as in outlets.

In 2018, the department will launch its new scanned shed which boasts state of the art scanning equipment as well as a dedicated Canine Unit. More investment in human resources as well as enforcement tools is also expected.

“The department’s administration has been recently restructured, and has been hard at work at improving the overall operational performance to not only serve the public better, but also to protect the financial, environmental, and health interests of the community whilst facilitating trade,” the statement said.

maria_pace
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
