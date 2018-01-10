|
Busy year for Malta Customs yields 32 million illegal medicines
Last year was one of the busiest and most positive year for the Malta Customs Department, seized €234,295 undeclared cash amongst other items
Maria Pace
10 January 2018, 10:24am
2017 was one of the busiest and most positive year for the Malta Customs Department.
The department made the headlines around the world after their 300kg Cocaine haul, which is Malta’s largest cocaine bust to date.
Officials continued to capitalize on this success with an unprecedented momentum.
Items seized:
These seizures happened at Customs areas situated in the ports, airport, Freeport, as well as in outlets.
In 2018, the department will launch its new scanned shed which boasts state of the art scanning equipment as well as a dedicated Canine Unit. More investment in human resources as well as enforcement tools is also expected.
“The department’s administration has been recently restructured, and has been hard at work at improving the overall operational performance to not only serve the public better, but also to protect the financial, environmental, and health interests of the community whilst facilitating trade,” the statement said.
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
|
Trending Articles
1
‘I protest my innocence’ says footballer on life ban
2
Updated | Teachers, LSAs left in the dark over expected pay rise
3
Russian nationals dominate list of global rich who are now ‘Maltese’
4
Ferris will reveal information if 'something happens' to him
5
[WATCH] Air Malta pilots isolated as airline concludes with GWU
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons