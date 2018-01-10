We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
One dead and more than 200 arrested in Tunisia protests

A political manifesto on the liberation of women

St Paul's Bay mayor resigns, accuses rival councillors of 'hate'

BirdLife upbeat about impending EU Court decision to ban bird trapping

'Uncertain Italy election could increase anti-migration sentiment'

All hail the working-class hero?

Global markets up | Calamatta Cuschieri

Influenza forces Gozo hospital to postpone non-critical operations

Busy year for Malta Customs yields 32 million illegal medicines

Private company will resume search for missing MH370 plane

'I protest my innocence' says footballer on life ban

At least 13 people dead in California mudslide

Policing the police

Not a new year resolution but...

New study links male infertility to ibuprofen

St Paul’s Bay mayor resigns, accuses rival councillors of ‘hate’

After losing the PN majority and facing a motion for a vote of no confidence, St Paul’s Bay mayor Graziella Galea has resigned

Matthew Vella
Matthew Vella
10 January 2018, 3:08pm
Former St Paul's Bay mayor Graziella Galea
The Nationalist mayor of St Paul’s Bay Graziella Galea has resigned her post of mayor after councillors presented a motion for a vote of no confidence against her.

Galea, daughter of former PN minister Censu Galea, will stay on as a councillor and asked that the motion of no confidence now be postponed.

Labour councillors and two former PN councillors had presented the motion of no confidence over “problems in the running of the St Paul’s Bay local council” which they said had been ongoing for a while.

The motion said that the mayor did not enjoy the support of the majority of the town’s local councillors, and said that the Board of Local Governance found the mayor guilty of having broken financial regulations and established procedures.

The councillors also said Galea had failed to ensure that funds received by the council were invested in the locality’s infrastructure.

In her letter to the Nationalist administration, Galea accused councillors of not having worked in the interest of residents and of failing to attend council meetings. “The council was not allowed to function as required, through different manoeuvres employed by the councillors, to the detriment of the residents.”

Party leader Adrian Delia thanked Galea in a tweet, in which he called on councillors to put residents' interests before their personal interest.

Galea said her resignation had been forced but said she did not want to see St Paul’s Bay residents remain hostage to “the hatred and hunger for power of those who did not accept my election as mayor.”

Galea was elected mayor automatically as the member with the highest number of votes from the party with the highest number of votes. Since the PN has lost its majority after the defection of two councillors, a new election of mayor has to take place.

Galea said she had inherited a council with a €500,000 debt under a Labour mayorship, but that under her stewardship this debt had been eliminated and a surplus registered. 

matthew_vella
Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
