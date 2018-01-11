We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
National

Free bus transport for youngsters aged between 16 and 20

One-year free bus travel pass for 28,000 youngsters 

10 January 2018, 11:28pm
Print Version
Transport Minister Ian Borg at MCAST launching free bus travel for 16 to 20-year-olds
Transport Minister Ian Borg at MCAST launching free bus travel for 16 to 20-year-olds
In a bid to wean young people off private cars and entice them into using public transport, all those aged between 16 and 20 will be able to travel for free on buses throughout this year.

The scheme, which was a budget measure, is an extension of a scheme introduced last year for 18-year-olds.

Transport Minister Ian Borg said the extended scheme this year is expected to benefit some 28,000 young people. In 2017, around 5,000 18-year-olds benefitted from free bus travel.

The scheme was launched on Wednesday at the Malta College for Arts, Science and Technology.

