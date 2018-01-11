|
Free bus transport for youngsters aged between 16 and 20
One-year free bus travel pass for 28,000 youngsters
10 January 2018, 11:28pm
The scheme, which was a budget measure, is an extension of a scheme introduced last year for 18-year-olds.
Transport Minister Ian Borg said the extended scheme this year is expected to benefit some 28,000 young people. In 2017, around 5,000 18-year-olds benefitted from free bus travel.
The scheme was launched on Wednesday at the Malta College for Arts, Science and Technology.
