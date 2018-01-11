Free bus transport for youngsters aged between 16 and 20

One-year free bus travel pass for 28,000 youngsters

In a bid to wean young people off private cars and entice them into using public transport, all those aged between 16 and 20 will be able to travel for free on buses throughout this year.The scheme, which was a budget measure, is an extension of a scheme introduced last year for 18-year-olds.Transport Minister Ian Borg said the extended scheme this year is expected to benefit some 28,000 young people. In 2017, around 5,000 18-year-olds benefitted from free bus travel.The scheme was launched on Wednesday at the Malta College for Arts, Science and Technology.