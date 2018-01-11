We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
National

Doctors demand freeze on VGH agreement pending auditor general probe

Medical Association of Malta secretary general Martin Balzan said that the government pressing on with a 'flawed' agreement raised a number of suspicions

11 January 2018, 10:16am
Print Version
Malta Medical Association secretary Martin Balzan (Photo: Ray Attard)
The government has made no attempt to contact the Medical Association of Malta (MAM) over calls by the union for the government to put on hold the agreement with Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH), on the running of three of Malta’s public hospitals, according to the union's general secretary Martin Balzan.

The demand was made during a press conference yesterday in which the union insisted that the transfer of the three hospitals from VGH to Steward Health Care should be frozen, pending an investigation by the Auditor General (AG). Moreover, the union also said that unless a solution was found within ten day, the government would face industrial action.

Replying to questions by MaltaToday, Balzan confirmed that the government had made no attempt to contact MAM, while also pointing out that the government had not even attempted to issue a statement reacting to the press conference.

Balzan insisted that the agreement with VGH was “flawed” from the outset and the fact that the government had pressed on with its plans raised suspicions.

“The flaw is that the government asked for an investment of €200 million and it is currently paying rent on something which has not been built,” stressed Balzan.

During yesterday’s press conference, the doctor’s union questioned where the “millions of euros” paid by the government to VGH had ended up, insisting that “there is nothing to show for the this money”, and that despite being given over €34 million, VGH had only carried out minor works on St Luke’s and the Gozo General Hospital.

Moreover, the union said that that while the government had declared the transfer a done deal, the MAM preferred to believe VGH, which has stated that negotiations with the potential buyers are still underway.

“In light of the serious circumstances surrounding our healthcare services, the MAM is calling on the government not to give its consent to the transfer and that this should be put on hold pending a proper investigation by the National Audit Office,” it said, adding that it had asked the AG to prioritise work related to the concession.

The union also called upon the Finance Minister to withhold any payments to VGH until a probe has been concluded.

The Opposition fully supported the Malta Doctors’ Union decision to demand the government to put the agreement with Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH), on the running of three of Malta’s public hospitals on hold.

PN had previouslly asked the Auditor General’s office to investigate the transfers of the hospital concession.

“The government has said they have nothing to hide yet refused to discuss the issue during the Parliamentary health committee with all stakeholders involved.”

The government has an obligation to make sure that this 2 billion euro deal is in the interest of the public, the PN said.

