We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Police union boss in favour of random drug tests for police

National

Police union boss in favour of random drug tests for police

UK challenges US to find better alternative for Iran nuclear deal

World

UK challenges US to find better alternative for Iran nuclear deal

Dom Mintoff's private secretary passes away

National

Dom Mintoff's private secretary passes away

Maghtab fuel station gets green light

National

Maghtab fuel station gets green light

Tomorrowland confirmed in Malta for the second consecutive time

Announcements

Tomorrowland confirmed in Malta for the second consecutive time

Free and fair elections in Libya a priority for 2018, PM tells diplomats

National

Free and fair elections in Libya a priority for 2018, PM tells di...

Man seriously injured in fall

Court & Police

Man seriously injured in fall

Hoteliers pile pressure on Air Malta Pilots

National

Hoteliers pile pressure on Air Malta Pilots

Mqabba village core regeneration to cost €2.2 million

National

Mqabba village core regeneration to cost €2.2 million

Two die in protests after 8-year-old girl raped and murdered in Pakistan

World

Two die in protests after 8-year-old girl raped and murdered in P...

Sick police official forces court to put off Caruana Galizia family case to have him removed from murder investigation

Court & Police

Sick police official forces court to put off Caruana Galizia fami...

While PN drags its feet, PD nominates anti-corruption commission member

National

While PN drags its feet, PD nominates anti-corruption commission ...

Historic FIFA World Cup Trophy tour by Coca-Cola to arrive in Malta

Announcements

Historic FIFA World Cup Trophy tour by Coca-Cola to arrive in Mal...

Doctors demand freeze on VGH agreement pending auditor general probe

National

Doctors demand freeze on VGH agreement pending auditor general pr...

Education Minister's former aide allegedly wanted €30,000 cash bribe

Court & Police

Education Minister's former aide allegedly wanted €30,000 cash ...

Markets take a break | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets take a break | Calamatta Cuschieri

Home
News
National

While PN drags its feet, PD nominates anti-corruption commission member

The Democratic Party has nominated Philip Micallef to the Permanent Commission Against Corruption as Opposition leader Adrian Delia dilly-dallies • Move is likely to fall on deaf ears

maria_pace
Maria Pace
11 January 2018, 10:54am
Print Version
Former Air Malta CEO Philip Micallef
Former Air Malta CEO Philip Micallef
Taking the wind out of the Nationalist Party's sails, the Democratic Party has nominated Philip Micallef to be a member of the Permanent Commission Against Corruption.

The party said that the anti-corruption commission has been unable to meet for the past eight months since Opposition leader Adrian Delia has yet to nominate someone to fill the position left vacant by the passing away of former magistrate Joe Cassar.

PD leader Anthony Buttigieg and the party's two MPs, Godfrey Farrugia and Marlene Farrugia, wrote to the Prime Minister on Thursday morning, formally nominating Micallef to be a member of the Commission. However, the move is likely to fall on deaf ears since the nomination has to formally come from Delia, who is the constitutionally recognised leader of the Opposition.

Micallef was a former CEO at Air Malta and had in the past captained the Malta Communications Authority.

The PD asked for a speedy process to formalise Micallef's appointment so that the commission could once again take on its role of investigating cases of potential corruption in the country.

Back in November, the Prime Minister had explained that the reason why the commission could not meet and function was because the Opposition leader had so far failed to nominate a member. PD had previously offered to nominate a candidate.

In this morning's statement, PD said that it formed part of the parliamentary opposition and since the constitution of this commission was of paramount importance in the current politico-economic climate in Malta, had forged ahead with Micallef's nomination.

The party said it looked for someone with a reputation of unimpeachable integrity with practical experience both in private enterprise and on government regulatory boards and with experience abroad.

As the position to be filled is in the service of the entire nation, PD ensured the nominee was not a member of the party and who had no current party-political ties.

Micallef was CEO for Air Malta from 2014 till 2016. Chief Executive of the Bermuda Regulatory Authority from 2012 till 2014; Executive Chairman of the Malta Communications Authority from 2008 till 2012; CEO of Melita Cable from 2006 till 2008; CEO Malta Enterprise 2004 till 2006. Before this he held several senior positions in France, Italy, Switzerland and Spain in major international telecommunications and technology companies.

maria_pace
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
Police union boss in favour of random drug tests for police

National

Police union boss in favour of random drug tests f...

UK challenges US to find better alternative for Iran nuclear deal

World

UK challenges US to find better alternative for Ir...

Dom Mintoff's private secretary passes away

National

Dom Mintoff's private secretary passes away

Maghtab fuel station gets green light

National

Maghtab fuel station gets green light

Tomorrowland confirmed in Malta for the second consecutive time

Announcements

Tomorrowland confirmed in Malta for the second con...

Free and fair elections in Libya a priority for 2018, PM tells diplomats

National

Free and fair elections in Libya a priority for 20...

Man seriously injured in fall

Court & Police

Man seriously injured in fall

Hoteliers pile pressure on Air Malta Pilots

National

Hoteliers pile pressure on Air Malta Pilots

Mqabba village core regeneration to cost €2.2 million

National

Mqabba village core regeneration to cost €2.2 mi...

Two die in protests after 8-year-old girl raped and murdered in Pakistan

World

Two die in protests after 8-year-old girl raped an...

Sick police official forces court to put off Caruana Galizia family case to have him removed from murder investigation

Court & Police

Sick police official forces court to put off Carua...

While PN drags its feet, PD nominates anti-corruption commission member

National

While PN drags its feet, PD nominates anti-corrupt...

Historic FIFA World Cup Trophy tour by Coca-Cola to arrive in Malta

Announcements

Historic FIFA World Cup Trophy tour by Coca-Cola t...

Doctors demand freeze on VGH agreement pending auditor general probe

National

Doctors demand freeze on VGH agreement pending aud...

Education Minister's former aide allegedly wanted €30,000 cash bribe

Court & Police

Education Minister's former aide allegedly wanted ...

Trending Articles
1

ECB currently assessing leaked FIAU reports on Pilatus Bank
2

Air Malta to sell airport slots to new government company
3

[WATCH] Meryl Streep pays tribute to Daphne Caruana Galizia at press freedom speech
4

While PN drags its feet, PD nominates anti-corruption commission member
5

Malta’s passport gets you to 169 countries hassle-free