Hoteliers pile pressure on Air Malta Pilots
MHRA hopes pilots will ‘take advantage of new opportunities’
Maria Pace
11 January 2018, 1:01pm
MHRA noted that Air Malta has reached agreement with all its employees save from the pilots’ union. The organisation said that the strategy adopted since the new administration took over is one of expansion.
“This is in line with what has been proposed by MHRA for a number of years,” the statement said.
MHRA said it believed Air Malta has a bright future given the conditions that exist in neighbouring countries which offer an opportunity for the company to become truly the airline of the Mediterranean.
In this respect, the airline offered exciting opportunities for all its employees to move ahead and take advantage of the expansion.
“We hope that the pilots will take advantage of the new and exciting opportunities. The new expansionary direction will no doubt lead to increased fleet and further opportunities moving forward. We strongly recommend ALPA to be part of this exciting future,” President of MHRA, Tony Zahra said.
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
|
