We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Clyde Puli told Simon Busuttil he did not agree with PN-PD coalition

Xtra

Clyde Puli told Simon Busuttil he did not agree with PN-PD coalit...

Key findings from the European Parliament's report on rule of law in Malta

National

Key findings from the European Parliament's report on rule of law...

Russian woman told MEPs she was not Daphne Caruana Galiziaâ€™s â€˜original sourceâ€™ on Egrant

Europe

Russian woman told MEPs she was not Daphne Caruana Galiziaâ€™s â€...

[WATCH] Construction debris dumped into St George's Bay, clouds water

National

[WATCH] Construction debris dumped into St George's Bay, clouds w...

Police union boss in favour of random drug tests for police

National

Police union boss in favour of random drug tests for police

UK challenges US to find better alternative for Iran nuclear deal

World

UK challenges US to find better alternative for Iran nuclear deal

Dom Mintoff's private secretary passes away

National

Dom Mintoff's private secretary passes away

Maghtab fuel station gets green light

National

Maghtab fuel station gets green light

Tomorrowland confirmed in Malta for the second consecutive time

Announcements

Tomorrowland confirmed in Malta for the second consecutive time

Free and fair elections in Libya a priority for 2018, PM tells diplomats

National

Free and fair elections in Libya a priority for 2018, PM tells di...

Man seriously injured in fall

Court & Police

Man seriously injured in fall

Hoteliers pile pressure on Air Malta Pilots

National

Hoteliers pile pressure on Air Malta Pilots

Mqabba village core regeneration to cost â‚¬2.2 million

National

Mqabba village core regeneration to cost â‚¬2.2 million

Two die in protests after 8-year-old girl raped and murdered in Pakistan

World

Two die in protests after 8-year-old girl raped and murdered in P...

Sick police official forces court to put off Caruana Galizia family case to have him removed from murder investigation

Court & Police

Sick police official forces court to put off Caruana Galizia fami...

While PN drags its feet, PD nominates anti-corruption commission member

National

While PN drags its feet, PD nominates anti-corruption commission ...

Home
News
National

[WATCH] Construction debris dumped into St George's Bay, clouds water

Environmental authority officials stop all contruction work on site, order situation to be rectified as soon as possible

massimo_costa
Massimo Costa
11 January 2018, 7:16pm
Print Version
Dust from a construction site which had mixed with sea water was dumped back into St George's Bay today, polluting its water
Dust from a construction site which had mixed with sea water was dumped back into St George's Bay today, polluting its water
 

A white substance was today observed clouding the seawater in St George’s Bay, St Julian’s, the source of which was not immediately clear.

Environmental activist Moira Delia uploaded a video showing a significantly large area of the bay polluted by debris, which was likely dumped into the sea.

The environmental authority later sent a press release informing the public that, at around 4pm, it had received reports of what looked like some sort of pollution in the bay and its surrounding waters, following which it promptly dispatched its officials to inspect the site.

They found that the source of the debris was a construction site, into which water had entered and mixed with the dust on the site. The mixture was then disposed of back into the sea, resulting in the cloudy water which could be seen from the shore.

The environmental authority said that it immediately ordered all construction work at the site to cease, and for the situation to be rectified as soon as possible. Its officials remained on the site and are assisting the competent authorities in their investigations.

massimo_costa
Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
Clyde Puli told Simon Busuttil he did not agree with PN-PD coalition

Xtra

Clyde Puli told Simon Busuttil he did not agree wi...

Key findings from the European Parliament's report on rule of law in Malta

National

Key findings from the European Parliament's report...

Russian woman told MEPs she was not Daphne Caruana Galiziaâ€™s â€˜original sourceâ€™ on Egrant

Europe

Russian woman told MEPs she was not Daphne Caruana...

[WATCH] Construction debris dumped into St George's Bay, clouds water

National

[WATCH] Construction debris dumped into St George'...

Police union boss in favour of random drug tests for police

National

Police union boss in favour of random drug tests f...

UK challenges US to find better alternative for Iran nuclear deal

World

UK challenges US to find better alternative for Ir...

Dom Mintoff's private secretary passes away

National

Dom Mintoff's private secretary passes away

Maghtab fuel station gets green light

National

Maghtab fuel station gets green light

Tomorrowland confirmed in Malta for the second consecutive time

Announcements

Tomorrowland confirmed in Malta for the second con...

Free and fair elections in Libya a priority for 2018, PM tells diplomats

National

Free and fair elections in Libya a priority for 20...

Man seriously injured in fall

Court & Police

Man seriously injured in fall

Hoteliers pile pressure on Air Malta Pilots

National

Hoteliers pile pressure on Air Malta Pilots

Mqabba village core regeneration to cost â‚¬2.2 million

National

Mqabba village core regeneration to cost â‚¬2.2 mi...

Two die in protests after 8-year-old girl raped and murdered in Pakistan

World

Two die in protests after 8-year-old girl raped an...

Sick police official forces court to put off Caruana Galizia family case to have him removed from murder investigation

Court & Police

Sick police official forces court to put off Carua...

Trending Articles
1

Russian woman told MEPs she was not Daphne Caruana Galiziaâ€™s â€˜original sourceâ€™ on Egrant
2

[WATCH] Meryl Streep pays tribute to Daphne Caruana Galizia at press freedom speech
3

Clyde Puli told Simon Busuttil he did not agree with PN-PD coalition
4

Key findings from the European Parliament's report on rule of law in Malta
5

While PN drags its feet, PD nominates anti-corruption commission member