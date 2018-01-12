[WATCH] Construction debris dumped into St George's Bay, clouds water

Environmental authority officials stop all contruction work on site, order situation to be rectified as soon as possible

A white substance was today observed clouding the seawater in St George’s Bay, St Julian’s, the source of which was not immediately clear.Environmental activist Moira Delia uploaded a video showing a significantly large area of the bay polluted by debris, which was likely dumped into the sea.The environmental authority later sent a press release informing the public that, at around 4pm, it had received reports of what looked like some sort of pollution in the bay and its surrounding waters, following which it promptly dispatched its officials to inspect the site.They found that the source of the debris was a construction site, into which water had entered and mixed with the dust on the site. The mixture was then disposed of back into the sea, resulting in the cloudy water which could be seen from the shore.The environmental authority said that it immediately ordered all construction work at the site to cease, and for the situation to be rectified as soon as possible. Its officials remained on the site and are assisting the competent authorities in their investigations.