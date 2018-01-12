Key findings from the European Parliament's report on rule of law in Malta

Excerpts of what key witnesses told MEPs on a fact-finding mission to Malta in November 2017

The report presents two conflicting positions, just after each other, on what the Police Commissioner told MEPs about investigations into reports of money laundering drawn up by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit.It first says this:And then says this:MEPs found the Attorney General defending his position as to why no criminal investigations were initiated on money laundering allegations against politically-exposed persons. When confronted with the provisions of the anti-money laundering law that allow the AG to issue an investigation order, Peter Grech replied so:Grech added:Contradicting the apparent restraint expressed by the police on their competence to investigate money laundering crimes, Chief Justice Silvio Camilleri told MEPs “reasonable suspicion” was not a requirement to initiate an investigation.The Chief Justice also spoke of the need to split the dual roles the Attorney General has in the Maltese systemThe Malta Financial Services Authority told MEPs it intensified its supervision of Pilatus Bank, described as a wealth management bank that catered for 130 clients, including politically-exposed persons and Azerbaijani clients.The MFSA told MEPs that to revoke a bank licence it could not rely on journalists’ revelations.According to the MFSA, Maltese financial services firm Nexia BT was under supervisory attention over its involvement in Panama Papers.An FIAU official told MEPs the agency worked on a 'document' concerning allegations on an offshore structure in Dubai that was to receive payments from a company managing the LNG terminal in Delimara but this was not conclusive.