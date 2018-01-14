Man seriously injured in fall off horse

77-year-old lost control of the animal, fell over onto a wall

A 77-year-old man from Rabat was injured today when he lost control of the horse he was riding and fell off it onto a wall.The police had been informed, at around 9am this morning, that their assistance was needed in Triq ir-Rabat, Ħad Dingli.An ambulance was calledt to take the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where his injuries were later found to be serious.Police investigations are ongoing.