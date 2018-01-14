We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
National

Man seriously injured in fall off horse

77-year-old lost control of the animal, fell over onto a wall

massimo_costa
Massimo Costa
14 January 2018, 5:15pm
(File photo)
(File photo)
A 77-year-old man from Rabat was injured today when he lost control of the horse he was riding and fell off it onto a wall.

The police had been informed, at around 9am this morning, that their assistance was needed in Triq ir-Rabat, Ħad Dingli.

An ambulance was calledt to take the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where his injuries were later found to be serious.

Police investigations are ongoing.

massimo_costa
Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist.
