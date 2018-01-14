|
Man seriously injured in fall off horse
77-year-old lost control of the animal, fell over onto a wall
Massimo Costa
14 January 2018, 5:15pm
The police had been informed, at around 9am this morning, that their assistance was needed in Triq ir-Rabat, Ħad Dingli.
An ambulance was calledt to take the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where his injuries were later found to be serious.
Police investigations are ongoing.
|
