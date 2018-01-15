[LISTEN] Updated | Does the PN’s nomination of John Rizzo and Janice Chetcuti fall foul of the law?

Unclear law may mean John Rizzo could be ineligible to serve as member of the anti-corruption commission • Government seeking legal advice • PN secretary general defends Rizzo nomination, concedes Chetcuti may be problematic

Listen to Clyde Puli defending PN's choices

John Rizzo’s nomination by the Nationalist Party to the anti-corruption commission may face legal hiccups since he was a public officer until 2016.The same applies to the nomination of Janice Chetcuti to the board of ERA, the environment agency. Chetcuti is a local councillor representing the PN in the Marsaxlokk local council. The law also stipulates that an elected official cannot stand as a member on the ERA board.The law setting up the Permanent Commission Against Corruption prohibits MPs, members of local government authorities and ministers, whether past or present, from being members of the commission. It also prohibits serving public officers.Rizzo is not a serving public officer because he retired from the Civil Protection Department in 2016 but in what appears to be a legal anomaly, the subsequent section of the law argues that the exclusion - including of public officers - stops being valid if 10 years have elapsed since the individuals would have served as MPs, ministers or public officials.The anomaly means that Rizzo may be ineligible as a member on the basis that 10 years have not elapsed since his last job as a public officer. The government is seeking legal advice on the matter.“The government has no issue with Mr Rizzo’s appointment but is seeking legal advice from the Attorney General on the matter to ensure the appointment conforms with the law,” a government spokesperson said.Opposition leader Adrian Delia nominated Rizzo on Sunday evening after weeks of procrastination. The commission was unable to function as a result.The commission is composed of a chairman and two members, who are appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister after consulting with the Opposition leader.Party PN insiders told MaltaToday that PN leader Adrian Delia was warned that the nominations were not possible because the law clearly stated the eligibility of the nominees.Meanwhile, PN secretary general Clyde Puli on Monday morning defended Rizzo's choice, saying the party had received legal advice suggesting there should be no problem with the former police commissioner's appointment.Puli said there were four instances in the past when members of the commission were appointed despite having served as public officials just before their appointment. He insisted legalistic arguments should not stop Rizzo's appointment to the commission.However, Puli admitted there might be a problem with Chetcuti's nomination to the ERA board. He said the intention had been for her to resign from the local council but her employment with a government directorate may pose a problem.