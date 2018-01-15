We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
National

Discrimination affecting large numbers of ethnic minorities and immigrants

A large number of immigrants feel discriminated against in Malta, with 33% of people from Sub-Saharan Africa discriminated due to their skin colour 

maria_pace
Maria Pace
15 January 2018, 9:51am
33% of immigrants from Sub-Saharan Africa feel discriminated due to their skin colour in Malta.

The results of the EU MIDIS II report published by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights show that a large number of immigrants feel discriminated against in Malta.

While over 30% felt they were discriminated against due to their skin colour, 20% are discriminated due to their ethnic origin in four areas of daily life, namely when looking for work, at work, in access to housing, and when in contact with school authorities as a parent, in the five years before the survey.  

On the other hand, across Europe, the findings show that four out of 10 respondents felt discriminated against in one or more areas of daily life because of their ethnic or immigrant background during the same period of time.   

These findings are the result of an EU-wide survey carried out by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights in 2015 and 2016. 

The survey was based on a sample of over 25,500 randomly selected respondents with different ethnic minority and immigrant backgrounds.

In Malta’s sphere of employment, 20% of respondents experienced discrimination based on their ethnic or immigrant background when looking for work in the 12 months before the survey, while 15% faced such discrimination at work. 

Similarly, 29% of the respondents in the EU28 who looked for a job and 22% of those at work in the five years before the survey experienced discrimination.   

The findings show that very few victims of discrimination reported to anyone or made a complaint about the most recent incident of discrimination. 

Overall, one out of eight respondents (12%) across Europe reported or made a complaint, compared to 11% of the respondents with Sub-Saharan African backgrounds living in Malta.  

The survey examined respondents’ level of awareness of organisations that offer support and advice in case of discrimination.  27% of all respondents across Europe, and 12% of the respondents with Sub-Saharan African backgrounds in Malta are aware of such organisations. 

In a statement, the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) said that it is illegal to discriminate against people on the grounds of race or ethnic origin, or to treat them less favourably.

“Persons who feel discriminated on the grounds of their race/ethnic origin in employment and in the provision of goods and services can bring this to the attention of NCPE which has the responsibility of investigating such complaints,” the statement said.

“NCPE provides training on diversity, equality and non-discrimination to departments/entities in the Public Sector and to any organisation in the private sector on request.”

The NCPE reiterated that the participation of all citizens in the different spheres of society enhances diversity and enriches society. 

Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
