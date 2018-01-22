Over 1,000 new PN members since Adrian Delia became leader

In a first for the PN, the number of young people joining the party in the wake of Adrian Delia’s election as leader is on the increase

The Nationalist Party has seen a significant surge in the number of young people joining the party since the election of Adrian Delia as leader.1,033 new memberships have been registered since the 16 September election and, in a break from tradition, 25% of them are between 16 and 30 years old.Of the remainder, another 25% are aged between 31 and 45, 29% between 46 and 60 years, and 21% are over 61 years old.In another first, the number of women who signed up to join the PN surpassed the men, with 54% to 46%.128 of the new members live in the eighth district – Balzan, Birkirkara, Fleur-de-Lys, Swatar, Iklin and Lija – while 127 live in the first district – Valletta, Floriana, Hamrun, Marsa, Pietà, Gwardamangia and Santa Venera.All 13 districts were represented in the recent membership take-up; the 13th, third and fifth districts registered the least number of new memberships, with 31, 47 and 55 respectively.93 new members live in Birkirkara, followed by 51 from Mosta.Significantly, Sliema registered the third-highest number of new members – 45 – at a time when the PN’s popularity in the locality is said to be on the decline.