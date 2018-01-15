|
Dangerous truck driver on insurance blacklist, court told
Irregularly-stamped passport lands man two month stretch

[WATCH] Delia got his Gozo statistics wrong, PL claims
Opposition leader, Adrian Delia got his facts wrong when he claimed that 60% of Gozitan workers were employed by the public sector
Maria Pace
15 January 2018, 12:07pm
“The statistics are shocking. 60% of Gozitan workers are employed with the government,” Delia said yesterday.
In a statement, the PL said official statistics showed the exact opposite of what Delia had claimed, with 61% of Gozitan workers in private sector employment.
The party included a graph from the NSO's Labour Force Survey this to back up its claims, as well as a clip of Delia making the claim while speaking in Gozo.
