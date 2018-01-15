We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
National

[WATCH] Delia got his Gozo statistics wrong, PL claims

Opposition leader, Adrian Delia got his facts wrong when he claimed that 60% of Gozitan workers were employed by the public sector

maria_pace
Maria Pace
15 January 2018, 12:07pm
Print Version
Opposition leader, Adrian Delia got his facts wrong when he claimed that 60% of Gozitan workers were employed by the public sector, the Labour Party said today.

“The statistics are shocking. 60% of Gozitan workers are employed with the government,” Delia said yesterday.

In a statement, the PL said official statistics showed the exact opposite of what Delia had claimed, with 61% of Gozitan workers in private sector employment.

“What’s shocking is that the Opposition leader has not yet understood the amount of responsibility he has now,” the PL statement said. “he should check his facts before speaking.”

The party included a graph from the NSO's Labour Force Survey this to back up its claims, as well as a clip of Delia making the claim while speaking in Gozo.  

maria_pace
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
