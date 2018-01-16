|
Maltese charged in Sicily over illegal hunting
Maltese charged in Sicily over illegal hunting
The police in Ragusa have charged 16 Maltese caught with dead protected birds as they tried to board the catamaran to Malta
Staff Reporter
16 January 2018, 2:01pm
Some of the men were caught in possession of dead protected birds and others had equipment that should not be used while hunting.
According to Ragusa’s Guardia di Finanza, 16 rifles were seized along with the relative ammunition and several dozens of killed birds.
