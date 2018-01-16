We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
National

Maltese charged in Sicily over illegal hunting

The police in Ragusa have charged 16 Maltese caught with dead protected birds as they tried to board the catamaran to Malta

Staff Reporter
16 January 2018, 2:01pm
Extensive searches by the Italian police on Maltese travelling to Sicily on hunting holidays have led to charges being filed against 16 men.

Some of the men were caught in possession of dead protected birds and others had equipment that should not be used while hunting.

According to Ragusa’s Guardia di Finanza, 16 rifles were seized along with the relative ammunition and several dozens of killed birds.

