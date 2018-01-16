Maltese charged in Sicily over illegal hunting

The police in Ragusa have charged 16 Maltese caught with dead protected birds as they tried to board the catamaran to Malta

Extensive searches by the Italian police on Maltese travelling to Sicily on hunting holidays have led to charges being filed against 16 men.Some of the men were caught in possession of dead protected birds and others had equipment that should not be used while hunting.According to Ragusa’s Guardia di Finanza, 16 rifles were seized along with the relative ammunition and several dozens of killed birds.