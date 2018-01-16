We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Nationalist MPs table anti-SLAPP law to stop bullying of Maltese press

National

Nationalist MPs table anti-SLAPP law to stop bullying of Maltese ...

Hair-splitting continues as Panama appeals drag on

Court & Police

Hair-splitting continues as Panama appeals drag on

Phone recording insufficient to convict woman of perjury

Court & Police

Phone recording insufficient to convict woman of perjury

Attempts to reintroduce the Barn Owl into the wild

Nature

Attempts to reintroduce the Barn Owl into the wild

Accused walks free after rape, domestic violence victim 'forgets' incident

Court & Police

Accused walks free after rape, domestic violence victim 'forgets'...

Maltese charged in Sicily over illegal hunting

National

Maltese charged in Sicily over illegal hunting

Italian claims he was paid €1,000 to transport cannabis, offered cash from Sicily

Court & Police

Italian claims he was paid €1,000 to transport cannabis, offere...

Homeless man admits violent indecent assault

Court & Police

Homeless man admits violent indecent assault

Did Vitals get three State hospitals for 99 years instead of 30 years?

National

Did Vitals get three State hospitals for 99 years instead of 30 y...

Bishop calls for amicable settlement to Guatemala slander case

Court & Police

Bishop calls for amicable settlement to Guatemala slander case

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words adorn main monuments three months after murder

National

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words adorn main monuments three ...

No mandate to open debate on abortion, Joseph Muscat tells human rights commissioner

National

No mandate to open debate on abortion, Joseph Muscat tells human ...

Convicted Auschwitz guard pleads for mercy

World

Convicted Auschwitz guard pleads for mercy

[WATCH] 14 injured in pizzeria explosion in Belgium

World

[WATCH] 14 injured in pizzeria explosion in Belgium

California police discover 13 'emaciated' siblings imprisoned in family home

World

California police discover 13 'emaciated' siblings imprisoned in ...

Film Review | Molly's Game

Film

Film Review | Molly's Game

Home
News
National

Nationalist MPs table anti-SLAPP law to stop bullying of Maltese press

Nationalist MPs Jason Azzopardi and David Agius present private members' bill to prevent plaintiffs from using damaging lawsuits brought in foreign courts to cow Maltese press

yannick_pace
Yannick Pace
16 January 2018, 5:31pm
Print Version
File photo: PN MPs David Agius and Jason Azzopardi (from left), and Clyde Puli
File photo: PN MPs David Agius and Jason Azzopardi (from left), and Clyde Puli
Nationalist MPs Jason Azzopardi and deputy party leader David Agius have presented a privat members’ bill to outlaw the use of SLAPP lawsuits against the Maltese press.

A strategic lawsuit against public participation (SLAPP) is a lawsuit that is intended to censor, intimidate, and silence critics by burdening them with the cost of a legal defence until they abandon their criticism or opposition.

The tactic is employed by rich organisations that use the threat of expensive lawsuits in foreign courts to force news organisations to cave in to pressure, and was recently used by the private bank Pilatus as well as citizenship experts Henley & Partners.

The proposed law seeks to make any judgement of any court outside Malta, on alleged defamation, handed down against Maltese residents, to be considered “contrary to the public policy or to the internal public law of Malta” when the defendant would not have defended the case on its merits in the foreign court.

In a second amendment, this time to the Press Act, the Bill proposes that it shall be a matter of the public policy of Malta that proceedings in respect of any publication, made by a person or entity normally resident or domiciled in or operating within Malta, shall be brought in a Maltese court and that these courts will have exclusive jurisdiction to hear and determine such proceedings “irrespective of whether the publication in question is hosted or otherwise broadcast from servers located outside Malta”.

yannick_pace
Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
Nationalist MPs table anti-SLAPP law to stop bullying of Maltese press

National

Nationalist MPs table anti-SLAPP law to stop bully...

Hair-splitting continues as Panama appeals drag on

Court & Police

Hair-splitting continues as Panama appeals drag on

Phone recording insufficient to convict woman of perjury

Court & Police

Phone recording insufficient to convict woman of p...

Attempts to reintroduce the Barn Owl into the wild

Nature

Attempts to reintroduce the Barn Owl into the wild

Accused walks free after rape, domestic violence victim 'forgets' incident

Court & Police

Accused walks free after rape, domestic violence v...

Maltese charged in Sicily over illegal hunting

National

Maltese charged in Sicily over illegal hunting

Italian claims he was paid €1,000 to transport cannabis, offered cash from Sicily

Court & Police

Italian claims he was paid €1,000 to transport c...

Homeless man admits violent indecent assault

Court & Police

Homeless man admits violent indecent assault

Did Vitals get three State hospitals for 99 years instead of 30 years?

National

Did Vitals get three State hospitals for 99 years ...

Bishop calls for amicable settlement to Guatemala slander case

Court & Police

Bishop calls for amicable settlement to Guatemala ...

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words adorn main monuments three months after murder

National

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words adorn main m...

No mandate to open debate on abortion, Joseph Muscat tells human rights commissioner

National

No mandate to open debate on abortion, Joseph Musc...

Convicted Auschwitz guard pleads for mercy

World

Convicted Auschwitz guard pleads for mercy

[WATCH] 14 injured in pizzeria explosion in Belgium

World

[WATCH] 14 injured in pizzeria explosion in Belgiu...

California police discover 13 'emaciated' siblings imprisoned in family home

World

California police discover 13 'emaciated' siblings...

Trending Articles
1

Air Malta reaches agreement with ALPA over collective agreement
2

‘Prime Minister’s defence of Mizzi and Schembri leads to suspicion he is an accomplice’ - Busuttil
3

The artful dodger
4

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s last words adorn main monuments three months after murder
5

Updated | Teachers’ union in turmoil as three council members resign