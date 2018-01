Activists want Chris Fearne to initiate inquiry into hospitals deal

Civil Society Network and Awturi say the Health Minister can avert further damage

Activists are calling on Health Minister Chris Fearne to initiate an inquiry into the tender award to Vitals Global Healthcare to run three State hospitals.The call by Civil Society Network and Awturi, activist organisations, said that although Fearne had distanced himself from the deal, he was now best-placed to avert further damage.The groups said that the sale to VGH should have never been affected because the company had no healthcare background and its owners hidden behind the secrecy of British Virgin Islands laws.“It is Fearne who holds the official role most politically appropriate to avert any further damage… legal action should be taken against Vitals Global Healthcare on the basis of a breach of contract between the ministry and the company, for the termination of pending talks between VGH and Steward Healthcare and for an independent inquiry to be called in the original agreement with VGH as signed by minister Konrad Mizzi,” the groups said.Activists strung up banners opposite Parliament as MPs debated the concession agreement . The banners read: ‘Shame’ and ‘Our taxes; our healthcare; their pockets’.