Socialist MEP critical of Joseph Muscat does not speak on behalf of all, S&D group says
Socialists and Democrats vice president Tanja Fajon says group will make its decisions on allegations of wrongdoing based on clear evidence
Kurt Sansone
17 January 2018, 7:17pm
This week, she went as far as reacting to former Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil's tweet in which he said Muscat's reluctance to remove Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri was "all about self-preservation".
Reacting to these comments, S&D group vice president Tanja Fajon said today that Gomes "does not speak on behalf of the S&D group".
"Like in other areas, we have to and will thoroughly check all allegations and accusations which have been brought to our knowledge. On the basis of clear evidence, we will then take our decision and see if any further steps are needed," Fajon said.
