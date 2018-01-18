David Bonello resigns as PN director of information

The newly-appointed director of information at the Nationalist Party has stepped down from his position

David Bonello, the PN's recently-appointed director of information, has stepped down from his position.Bonello, 31, was a member of Adrian Delia's campaign team when the lawyer threw his hat in for the post of Nationalist Party leader.In comments to MaltaToday, he confirmed his resignation, citing personal reasons. "I have every intention to continue to support the party and Adrian Delia."Bonello is a lawyer by profession, and was formerly a journalist for PBS, and Media.Link.He was appointed information director, replacing Matthew Bonett, after being approved by the PN executive committee on 13 November.Bonello started his career with XFM radio in 2007 and later joined Net Television. In 2012, he joined Television Malta. In 2016, Bonello graduated as a lawyer, and had been recently appointed as parliamentary assistant to Francis Zammit Dimech in the European Parliament.Attempts were made to seek a comment from Bonello.