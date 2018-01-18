|
Court & Police
Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Get a job
Court & Police
Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic accident
|
David Bonello resigns as PN director of information
The newly-appointed director of information at the Nationalist Party has stepped down from his position
Matthew Vella
18 January 2018, 1:28pm
Bonello, 31, was a member of Adrian Delia's campaign team when the lawyer threw his hat in for the post of Nationalist Party leader.
In comments to MaltaToday, he confirmed his resignation, citing personal reasons. "I have every intention to continue to support the party and Adrian Delia."
Bonello is a lawyer by profession, and was formerly a journalist for PBS, and Media.Link.
He was appointed information director, replacing Matthew Bonett, after being approved by the PN executive committee on 13 November.
Bonello started his career with XFM radio in 2007 and later joined Net Television. In 2012, he joined Television Malta. In 2016, Bonello graduated as a lawyer, and had been recently appointed as parliamentary assistant to Francis Zammit Dimech in the European Parliament.
Attempts were made to seek a comment from Bonello.
Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
Court & Police
Malicious Facebook private messages about ex-girlf...
Business News
[WATCH] Small business owners express concern over...
Court & Police
Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Ge...
Court & Police
'No physical symptoms of distress' in Kalkara cave...
Court & Police
Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for li...
Court & Police
Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attem...
Court & Police
Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic acci...
|
Trending Articles
1
Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in Hamrun car rampage
2
Let the real truth come out
3
MEP Alfred Sant admits Malta facing governance and corruption problems
4
Prime Minister confirms €80 million buy-back clause in Vitals hospitals deal
5
E-bike sales dropped by 90% after new registration rules
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons