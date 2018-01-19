|
Business Comment
Corporate earnings report boosted by low tax rates | Calamatta Cu...
Business Comment
An open invitation to visit Rotterdam Innovation Centre | PKF Mal...
|
Teachers' Union issues fresh industrial action at MCAST
MUT issued a fresh list of directives to MCAST members to start as from Monday 22 January 2018 and is announcing two 2-hour strikes
Maria Pace
19 January 2018, 4:39pm
“Following intensive meetings between the Malta Union of Teachers , the MCAST management and the Industrial Relations Unit (IRU), it is clear that there is no willingness from the IRU to reach an agreement on how to give lecturers what they are due,” the MUT statement said.
This agreement expired more than a year ago and after long negotiations during this period, the IRU are using delaying tactics to stall negotiations in spite of reconciliation meetings.
MUT had previously declared an industrial dispute back in November. The Union had said it submitted its financial proposals to MCAST several weeks prior and observed all time-frames of the agreement, including attendance to a meeting earlier today scheduled in agreement between both sides for the explicit purpose of receiving these financials.
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
Court & Police
Two fined for animal cruelty after court told of h...
Business Comment
Corporate earnings report boosted by low tax rates...
Court & Police
More jail time for serial fraudster who conned win...
Business News
Top business leaders to judge EY Maltaâ€™s Entrepr...
|
Trending Articles
1
Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in Hamrun car rampage
2
EU Commissioner dubs Malta a â€˜fiscal black holeâ€™ in latest skirmish on tax
3
Not leaving: The Maltese living in the Brexit Kingdom
4
Labourâ€™s Vitals charade was an insult to our intelligence
5
Let the real truth come out
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons