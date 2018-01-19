Teachers' Union issues fresh industrial action at MCAST

MUT issued a fresh list of directives to MCAST members to start as from Monday 22 January 2018 and is announcing two 2-hour strikes

Maria Pace





“Following intensive meetings between the Malta Union of Teachers , the MCAST management and the Industrial Relations Unit (IRU), it is clear that there is no willingness from the IRU to reach an agreement on how to give lecturers what they are due,” the MUT statement said.



This agreement expired more than a year ago and after long negotiations during this period, the IRU are using delaying tactics to stall negotiations in spite of reconciliation meetings.







