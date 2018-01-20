Enemalta to pump €8m into Marsaxlokk and Birzebbuga network upgrade

Marsaxlokk, Birzebbuga, the industrial zone at Hal Far and nearby areas are to get an electricity network upgrade to improve the quality of service in the area

Enemalta is to invest €8 million in a project to improve the quality of its network, laying 30 kilometers of high voltage cables through a seven kilometre route spreading from the Delimara power station through Marsaxlokk, Qajjienza, Birzebbuga and Benghisa and ending at Hal Far.The 33 Kv and 11 Kv cables will have an increased capacity, as well as increased reliability in terms of connections with the substations that supply electricity to those in the area that are customers. Hal Far’s 33kV Distribution Centre will also receive an upgrade of a new 22.5 MVA transformer and a new 33kV and 11kV switchgear panel.This upgrade in infrastructure was necessary ahead of several upcoming investments down the pipeline in the area.The project will contain the combined efforts of four different teams that will be entrusted with the trenching and cable laying along the different parts of the Delimara – Hal Far route.Enemalta also said that over a third of the cable laying and jointing works were ready with contractors laying down the final layers of asphalt along the Marsaxlokk and Benghisa area of Birzebbuga.Enemalta has engaged Maltese and Italian contractors in order to finish the project at the shortest time possible.Local councils in the area were contacted prior the project to ensure that any roadworks along the project route are ready before the roads are resurfaced.Enemalta Chiarman Fredrick Azzopardi thanked the employees, contractors and government entities for the support given in the implementation of this important project.“Our network projects team is closely following the works to ensure that all works are completed in the shortest time possible,” he said. “We are committed to continue upgrading our country’s electricity infrastructure to offer better quality electricity services to all our customers.”The project is expected to be completed by early 2018.