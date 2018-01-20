|
Valletta 2018
Valletta gears up ahead of official V18 opening ceremony
Bishop Sylvester Magro passes away
[LIVE] Thousands flock to Valletta for V18 launch
Today sees the highlight of this week's opening events, as grand shows in capital's 'Four Squares' launch, kick-starting the European Capital of Culture festivities
Massimo Costa
20 January 2018, 4:21pm
A grand opening ceremony will be held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre at 5pm.
This will be followed by a tour of Valletta's "Four Squares" - Castille Square (Minn Qiegħ l-Imgħoddi għall-Quċċata tal-Ġejjieni), Triton Square (Il-Qawma tat-Tritoni), St George’s Square (Qalbna) and St John’s Square (Elfejn u Tmintax) - scheduled for 7pm.
The 'Four Squares' shows are amongst the most central aspects of the year-long activities. Shows will take place every hour, on the hour, in each square during the evening throughout 2018.
Check back for Facebook live update snippets, and photos, of today's spectacles.
Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist.
