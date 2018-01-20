[LIVE] Thousands flock to Valletta for V18 launch

Today sees the highlight of this week's opening events, as grand shows in capital's 'Four Squares' launch, kick-starting the European Capital of Culture festivities

Crowds have flocked Valletta to see what the long-planned "festa" themed celebrations are offering in terms of music, projections and performances across the city's streets and venues, with estimates of around 80,000 to 100,000 people expected to visit the city today.A grand opening ceremony will be held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre at 5pm.This will be followed by a tour of Valletta's "Four Squares" - Castille Square (Minn Qiegħ l-Imgħoddi għall-Quċċata tal-Ġejjieni), Triton Square (Il-Qawma tat-Tritoni), St George’s Square (Qalbna) and St John’s Square (Elfejn u Tmintax) - scheduled for 7pm.The 'Four Squares' shows are amongst the most central aspects of the year-long activities. Shows will take place every hour, on the hour, in each square during the evening throughout 2018.Check back for Facebook live update snippets, and photos, of today's spectacles.