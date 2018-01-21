|
Valletta is scrubbed clean following V18 opening ceremony
Despite the attendance of tens of thousands of people for the 'festa' type celebrations, the city was squeaky-clean by the morning
Staff Reporter
21 January 2018, 5:29pm
Yesterday’s ceremony drew huge crowds towards the capital city for the highly anticipated celebrations. And yet, the work of the Cleansing Department – which extended till the early hours of the morning – resulted in a clean capital.
All areas of Valletta were visibly clean by 5am, with no evidence of the evening’s festivities left behind.
Justice Minister Owen Bonnici took to Facebook to praise the work done by the Cleansing Department, who responded swiftly and effectively and ensured that the capital was back in its normal state by Sunday morning.
Comments on the minister’s post praised the work done by those in charge of the opening while others took the opportunity to express their dissatisfaction with the transport system.
|
Trending Articles
1
[WATCH] Thousands flock to resplendent Valletta for V18 launch
2
‘Church won’t carry out crusade against removal of Catholicism from Constitution’
3
Muscat: V18 turnout is sign of national pride
4
A question of credibility and national interest | Martin Balzan
5
Malta toys with extending passport sale through Surveymonkey online poll
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons