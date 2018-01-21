Valletta is scrubbed clean following V18 opening ceremony

Despite the attendance of tens of thousands of people for the 'festa' type celebrations, the city was squeaky-clean by the morning

Following the Valletta 18 opening ceremony spread across the capital and its squares – which attracted thousands of people from all over the island – the Cleansing Department took to the streets of the capital city to dispose of the rubbish left by attendees and sweep and scrub the streets clean.Yesterday’s ceremony drew huge crowds towards the capital city for the highly anticipated celebrations. And yet, the work of the Cleansing Department – which extended till the early hours of the morning – resulted in a clean capital.All areas of Valletta were visibly clean by 5am, with no evidence of the evening’s festivities left behind.Justice Minister Owen Bonnici took to Facebook to praise the work done by the Cleansing Department, who responded swiftly and effectively and ensured that the capital was back in its normal state by Sunday morning.Comments on the minister’s post praised the work done by those in charge of the opening while others took the opportunity to express their dissatisfaction with the transport system.