Regulator has eyes on AUM but insists external audit found no major issue

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success', says Jason Micallef

National

[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success'...

Socialist MEP calls for whistleblower status for former FIAU investigator

Europe

Socialist MEP calls for whistleblower status for former FIAU inve...

Updated | Nine immigrants denied bail after scuffle

Court & Police

Updated | Nine immigrants denied bail after scuffle

Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water and Dunkirk lead Oscar nominations

Entertainment

Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water and Dunkirk lead Oscar nomination...

A cool start and bright end to 2017

National

A cool start and bright end to 2017

Joe Debono Grech acquitted of threatening police officer

Court & Police

Joe Debono Grech acquitted of threatening police officer

Horse lover gets kind reprieve from court that waives €2,000 fine

Court & Police

Horse lover gets kind reprieve from court that waives €2,000 fi...

US government shutdown does not impact the markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

US government shutdown does not impact the markets | Calamatta Cu...

Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gender marker

National

Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gender marker

Casa ‘acting like tabloid journalist’ on Pilatus report, says Pullicino Orlando

National

Casa ‘acting like tabloid journalist’ on Pilatus report, says...

Tax transparency yes, harmonisation no, insists Labour MEP Alfred Sant

National

Tax transparency yes, harmonisation no, insists Labour MEP Alfred...

Social workers in schools on industrial action from next Monday

National

Social workers in schools on industrial action from next Monday

Regulator has eyes on AUM but insists external audit found no major issue

National

Regulator has eyes on AUM but insists external audit found no maj...

Maltese passport sales to rich foreigners net over €277 million in one year

National

Maltese passport sales to rich foreigners net over €277 million...

Neil Diamond retires from touring after Parkinson's diagnosis

Music

Neil Diamond retires from touring after Parkinson's diagnosis

The Coca-Cola Company announces new global plan to help create a world without waste

Announcements

The Coca-Cola Company announces new global plan to help create a ...

Home
News
National

Regulator has eyes on AUM but insists external audit found no major issue

Last Friday, the The National Commission for Further and Higher Education said in a statement there were no legitimate reasons to revoke AUM’s licence

kurt_sansone
Kurt Sansone
23 January 2018, 9:30am
Print Version
No major issues were identified in two audit reports on the American University of Malta filed by US-based Clemson University last year, according to the regulator.

The National Commission for Further and Higher Education said Clemson filed a preliminary report in August and a second one in October following a site visit at AUM’s Bormla campus.

“Clemson have in these reports not identified any major issues that need addressing but in their preliminary report only made some recommendations for procedural improvements in certain areas,” NCFHE chairperson Godfrey Vella told MaltaToday.

Clemson University was roped in by AUM to carry out annual audits as part of the licence conditions imposed on it by the Maltese regulator.

Vella was responding to questions by this newspaper in the wake of AUM’s decision to axe all its full-time academic staff at the start of the year. The university, which is a start-up operation that only opened its doors to students last September, only attracted 23 students.AUM was granted land concessions in Bormla and Marsaskala to operate two campuses that would eventually host 4,000 students. The poor intake, which is far below what the university had expected for its first year, has raised doubts on the project’s viability.

When asked whether the NCFHE was concerned on AUM’s inability to attract enough students, Vella said no licence condition to any provider had ever stated the number of students the institution must have. However, he conceded the regulator was observing developments at AUM.

“Obviously, we will be keeping our eyes on the student numbers at AUM as clearly the numbers have to be such as to ensure ongoing viability, but it should be recognised that the university is still in its first semester of operations,” Vella said.

Asked about the drastic change in academic staff at AUM, Vella said these were replaced with equivalently qualified staff and the university satisfied the condition of having the right quantity of staff.

All academics have to be approved by the NCFHE, according to the licensing conditions, with Vella noting that this requirement had “rarely, if ever, been imposed on other institutions”.

Vella said AUM had always submitted the CVs of staff engaged to teach students.

“There has been no evidence of any material breach of licence conditions since the start of academic operations,” Vella said, when asked whether AUM had fallen foul of its obligations.

The NCFHE monitors all higher educational establishments that have been granted a licence. But Vella acknowledged that some institutions merited more attention than others.

The AUM was the brainchild of Jordanian investor Hani Saleh, who owns the Sadeen Group that has no background in higher education.

The university received its licence from the NCFHE in 2016. Meanwhile, last Friday, the NCFHE said in a statement there were no legitimate reasons to revoke AUM’s licence.

However, the commission said that just as it did with all other higher educational institutions, AUM will continue to be closely monitored.

“If serious licence condition breaches do occur then the NCFHE will take whatever steps will be shown to be necessary at that stage,” the regulator said.

kurt_sansone
Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success', says Jason Micallef

National

[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of o...

Socialist MEP calls for whistleblower status for former FIAU investigator

Europe

Socialist MEP calls for whistleblower status for f...

Updated | Nine immigrants denied bail after scuffle

Court & Police

Updated | Nine immigrants denied bail after scuffl...

Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water and Dunkirk lead Oscar nominations

Entertainment

Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water and Dunkirk lead O...

A cool start and bright end to 2017

National

A cool start and bright end to 2017

Joe Debono Grech acquitted of threatening police officer

Court & Police

Joe Debono Grech acquitted of threatening police o...

Horse lover gets kind reprieve from court that waives €2,000 fine

Court & Police

Horse lover gets kind reprieve from court that wai...

US government shutdown does not impact the markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

US government shutdown does not impact the markets...

Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gender marker

National

Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gen...

Casa ‘acting like tabloid journalist’ on Pilatus report, says Pullicino Orlando

National

Casa ‘acting like tabloid journalist’ on Pilat...

Tax transparency yes, harmonisation no, insists Labour MEP Alfred Sant

National

Tax transparency yes, harmonisation no, insists La...

Social workers in schools on industrial action from next Monday

National

Social workers in schools on industrial action fro...

Regulator has eyes on AUM but insists external audit found no major issue

National

Regulator has eyes on AUM but insists external aud...

Maltese passport sales to rich foreigners net over €277 million in one year

National

Maltese passport sales to rich foreigners net over...

Neil Diamond retires from touring after Parkinson's diagnosis

Music

Neil Diamond retires from touring after Parkinson'...

Trending Articles
1

Egrant magistrate seeks UK help over alleged $400,000 Pilatus transfer to Michelle Muscat’s US friend
2

Girl, 7, found dead at Żabbar Dominican Sisters home
3

Casa ‘acting like tabloid journalist’ on Pilatus report, says Pullicino Orlando
4

Maltese passport sales to rich foreigners net over €277 million in one year
5

Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gender marker