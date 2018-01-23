|
Court & Police
Men deny restaurant fracas over drink spilled by child
|
Disturbance at Safi detention centre reported
Minor clash amongst migrants Safi detention centre quickly brought under control
Staff Reporter
22 January 2018, 6:26pm
The police confirmed that the distrubance started at around 6pm, however no more details are currently available.
Initial information suggest there were no reports of injuries.
Court & Police
Young girl found dead at Żabbar Dominican Sisters...
Announcements
Business Offices Services International introduces...
Court & Police
Men deny restaurant fracas over drink spilled by c...
|
Trending Articles
1
Egrant magistrate seeks UK help over alleged $400,000 Pilatus transfer to Michelle Muscat’s US friend
2
Tourism blighting Maltese towns, 19th century St Julian’s townhouse headed for demolition
3
Young girl found dead at Żabbar Dominican Sisters home
4
Young Maltese woman honoured in Forbes’ ’30 under 30’ law and policy list
5
#saveourcountryside
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons