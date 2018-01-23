|
Kappara junction project to be inaugurated on Thursday
Deadline goals met, transport minister Ian Borg says
Massimo Costa
22 January 2018, 7:24pm
Responding the a parliamentary question by Labour MP Alex Muscat asking to clarify the stage at which the project had arrived, Borg said that the planned deadlines and budget had been kept to.
He explained that the flyover, which had to be opened by late September, was in fact opened at the end of August.
Moreover, all the roads had been finished by the end of the year, as envisaged, with the road from San Gwann to St Julian’s being the only one which, although finished, had not been opened, since the government and Transport Malta wanted to ensure that the supporting wall in front of the Kappara villas was given more protection.
He added that landscaping work and additional sound-barrier installations, the first of their kind ever used in Malta, is currently taking place.
