Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gender marker

Malta introduced the neutral 'X' gender marker for official documents in September 2017 following Parliament's approval of the Gender Identity Act two years earlier 

kurt_sansone
Kurt Sansone
23 January 2018, 10:46am
Print Version
Maltese passport gets 'X' gender identity marker
Maltese passport gets 'X' gender identity marker
The first passport and identity card with the neutral gender marker 'X' have been released by Identity Malta.

The event was marked by Reforms Parliamentary Secretary Julia Farrugia Portelli in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning. The legal changes to introduce the neutral 'X' marker came into force last September.

This was made possible after Parliament approved the Gender Identity Act in 2015, which made it easier for people to have the gender they identify with officially recognised by the State.

Parliamentary Secretary Julia Farrugia Portelli announcing the milestone 'X' marker
Parliamentary Secretary Julia Farrugia Portelli announcing the milestone 'X' marker
In her post, Farrugia Portelli described this as another step in favour of "equality".

Changes to the software used by Identity Malta had been implemented, making it possible for people to simply submit an application in which they select the 'X' marker for their gender. It only requires an applicant to take an oath in the presence of a notary, which must be attached to the standard application.

kurt_sansone
Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
