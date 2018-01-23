We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success', says Jason Micallef

National

[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success'...

Socialist MEP calls for whistleblower status for former FIAU investigator

Europe

Socialist MEP calls for whistleblower status for former FIAU inve...

Updated | Nine immigrants denied bail after scuffle

Court & Police

Updated | Nine immigrants denied bail after scuffle

Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water and Dunkirk lead Oscar nominations

Entertainment

Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water and Dunkirk lead Oscar nomination...

A cool start and bright end to 2017

National

A cool start and bright end to 2017

Joe Debono Grech acquitted of threatening police officer

Court & Police

Joe Debono Grech acquitted of threatening police officer

Horse lover gets kind reprieve from court that waives €2,000 fine

Court & Police

Horse lover gets kind reprieve from court that waives €2,000 fi...

US government shutdown does not impact the markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

US government shutdown does not impact the markets | Calamatta Cu...

Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gender marker

National

Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gender marker

Casa ‘acting like tabloid journalist’ on Pilatus report, says Pullicino Orlando

National

Casa ‘acting like tabloid journalist’ on Pilatus report, says...

Tax transparency yes, harmonisation no, insists Labour MEP Alfred Sant

National

Tax transparency yes, harmonisation no, insists Labour MEP Alfred...

Social workers in schools on industrial action from next Monday

National

Social workers in schools on industrial action from next Monday

Regulator has eyes on AUM but insists external audit found no major issue

National

Regulator has eyes on AUM but insists external audit found no maj...

Maltese passport sales to rich foreigners net over €277 million in one year

National

Maltese passport sales to rich foreigners net over €277 million...

Neil Diamond retires from touring after Parkinson's diagnosis

Music

Neil Diamond retires from touring after Parkinson's diagnosis

The Coca-Cola Company announces new global plan to help create a world without waste

Announcements

The Coca-Cola Company announces new global plan to help create a ...

Home
News
National

[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success', says Jason Micallef

V18 chairperson Jason Micallef says the impressive response of people who made it to the opening ceremony in Valletta last Saturday overwhelmed the public transport operator • New solutions that involve local councils needed

Staff Reporter
23 January 2018, 5:32pm
Print Version
People had to wait for hours to board a bus back home after the V18 celebrations
People had to wait for hours to board a bus back home after the V18 celebrations
V18 chairperson Jason Micallef on public transport chaos
The events that kick-started Valletta's year-long reign as European capital of culture may have gone down very well with the crowds but the otherwise well-organised evening ended with a sour taste for many who opted to use public transport.

The chaos that ensued had Transport Minister Ian Borg admitting that things should have been organised better. But V18 chairperson Jason Micallef told MaltaToday the impressive response, overwhelmed the public transport operator.

"We, or rather Valletta, is a victim of its own success... we had around 110,000 people visit the capital on the night and in circumstances like these we have to find alternative solutions," Micallef said.

One such solution is roping in local councils and using pre-funded transport services from the different localities, Micallef said, adding that the V18 committee's regional coordinator for Gozo organised a number of private coaches and mini vans to accomodate visitors from the sister island.

Micallef was speaking to Illum editor Albert Gauci Cunningham and the full interview with him will appear on TVM programme, 7 Ijiem next Sunday.

[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success', says Jason Micallef

National

[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of o...

Socialist MEP calls for whistleblower status for former FIAU investigator

Europe

Socialist MEP calls for whistleblower status for f...

Updated | Nine immigrants denied bail after scuffle

Court & Police

Updated | Nine immigrants denied bail after scuffl...

Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water and Dunkirk lead Oscar nominations

Entertainment

Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water and Dunkirk lead O...

A cool start and bright end to 2017

National

A cool start and bright end to 2017

Joe Debono Grech acquitted of threatening police officer

Court & Police

Joe Debono Grech acquitted of threatening police o...

Horse lover gets kind reprieve from court that waives €2,000 fine

Court & Police

Horse lover gets kind reprieve from court that wai...

US government shutdown does not impact the markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

US government shutdown does not impact the markets...

Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gender marker

National

Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gen...

Casa ‘acting like tabloid journalist’ on Pilatus report, says Pullicino Orlando

National

Casa ‘acting like tabloid journalist’ on Pilat...

Tax transparency yes, harmonisation no, insists Labour MEP Alfred Sant

National

Tax transparency yes, harmonisation no, insists La...

Social workers in schools on industrial action from next Monday

National

Social workers in schools on industrial action fro...

Regulator has eyes on AUM but insists external audit found no major issue

National

Regulator has eyes on AUM but insists external aud...

Maltese passport sales to rich foreigners net over €277 million in one year

National

Maltese passport sales to rich foreigners net over...

Neil Diamond retires from touring after Parkinson's diagnosis

Music

Neil Diamond retires from touring after Parkinson'...

Trending Articles
1

Egrant magistrate seeks UK help over alleged $400,000 Pilatus transfer to Michelle Muscat’s US friend
2

Girl, 7, found dead at Żabbar Dominican Sisters home
3

Casa ‘acting like tabloid journalist’ on Pilatus report, says Pullicino Orlando
4

Maltese passport sales to rich foreigners net over €277 million in one year
5

Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gender marker