|
Court & Police
Updated | Nine immigrants denied bail after scuffle
Court & Police
Joe Debono Grech acquitted of threatening police officer
Business Comment
US government shutdown does not impact the markets | Calamatta Cu...
|
[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success', says Jason Micallef
V18 chairperson Jason Micallef says the impressive response of people who made it to the opening ceremony in Valletta last Saturday overwhelmed the public transport operator • New solutions that involve local councils needed
Staff Reporter
23 January 2018, 5:32pm
V18 chairperson Jason Micallef on public transport chaos
The chaos that ensued had Transport Minister Ian Borg admitting that things should have been organised better. But V18 chairperson Jason Micallef told MaltaToday the impressive response, overwhelmed the public transport operator.
"We, or rather Valletta, is a victim of its own success... we had around 110,000 people visit the capital on the night and in circumstances like these we have to find alternative solutions," Micallef said.
One such solution is roping in local councils and using pre-funded transport services from the different localities, Micallef said, adding that the V18 committee's regional coordinator for Gozo organised a number of private coaches and mini vans to accomodate visitors from the sister island.
Micallef was speaking to Illum editor Albert Gauci Cunningham and the full interview with him will appear on TVM programme, 7 Ijiem next Sunday.
Court & Police
Updated | Nine immigrants denied bail after scuffl...
Entertainment
Oscars 2018: The Shape of Water and Dunkirk lead O...
Court & Police
Joe Debono Grech acquitted of threatening police o...
Court & Police
Horse lover gets kind reprieve from court that wai...
Business Comment
US government shutdown does not impact the markets...
|
Trending Articles
1
Egrant magistrate seeks UK help over alleged $400,000 Pilatus transfer to Michelle Muscat’s US friend
2
Girl, 7, found dead at Żabbar Dominican Sisters home
3
Casa ‘acting like tabloid journalist’ on Pilatus report, says Pullicino Orlando
4
Maltese passport sales to rich foreigners net over €277 million in one year
5
Malta releases first passport with neutral 'X' gender marker
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons