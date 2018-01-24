We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
[WATCH] Largest passenger aircraft in Malta for paint job

National

[WATCH] Largest passenger aircraft in Malta for paint job

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smuggling ring

National

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smugg...

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Football

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

National

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner organiser resigns

World

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner org...

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

Europe

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

National

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

National

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data shows

National

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data...

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 2015

National

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 201...

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Health

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs

Court & Police

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU

National

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with life’

Nature

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with l...

Government’s health strategy must be clear

Editorial

Government’s health strategy must be clear

Home
News
National

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 2015

The data shows that, from December 2011 to June 2017, roughly 3,600 more women each year entered the workforce

massimo_costa
Massimo Costa
24 January 2018, 12:51pm
Print Version
There are 2,246 people registered as unemployed and looking for work in Malta as of November 2017, the latest date for which there are statistics.

Replying to a parliamentary question by Labour MP Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, education minister Evarist Bartolo presented statistics for the 2011 to 2017 periods, showing that unemployment had reached a high of 7,789 in January 2014, but is currently at its lowest in this statistical period.

While the number of unemployed persons in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 hovered around the 6,200 to 7,800 mark, as from March 2015 figures started mostly dropping steadily, with only occasional minor increases registered.

The major industry sectors where the previously unemployed found work were manufacturing; wholesale and retail trade and the repair of motor vehicle and motorcycles; and administrative and support service activities, data tabled in parliament showed.

Moreover, construction, transport and storage, and accommodation and food service activities were also significant sectors in which the unemployed found new jobs.

A total of 142 unemployed people found jobs in the public administration and defence or compulsory social security sections in 2017, down from a high of 349 in 2014. In 2011 and 2012, 146 and 156 persons respectively found employment in this sector.

Women in the workforce

The number of women with full-time or part-time jobs stood at 93,346 as of June 2017.

This was an increase of more than 3,500 from the number of women in the workforce in December 2016, and an increase of almost 25,400 from the December 2011 statistic of 67,960.

The data shows that, from December 2011 to June 2017, roughly 3,600 more women each year entered the workforce.

The sectors that women most commonly found work in were the wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles sector; the education sector; human health and social work activities; and the administrative and support service sector.

massimo_costa
Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
[WATCH] Largest passenger aircraft in Malta for paint job

National

[WATCH] Largest passenger aircraft in Malta for pa...

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smuggling ring

National

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegation...

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Football

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

National

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found...

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner organiser resigns

World

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as cha...

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

Europe

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after ...

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

National

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with chi...

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

National

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coas...

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data shows

National

Maltese households saw increased spending on educa...

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 2015

National

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800...

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Health

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 t...

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta...

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs

Court & Police

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down s...

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU

National

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rig...

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with life’

Nature

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘...

Trending Articles
1

Coast Road beach resort: Frankie Grima signs agreement with Ghallis windsurfers
2

American University developers Sadeen buys Tarxien hostel for €2.5 million
3

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU
4

[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success', says Jason Micallef
5

Authorities mum on death of girl at Dominican Sisters’ home