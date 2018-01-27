[WATCH] Welcome to the Macina, a building transformed

MaltaToday was given a tour of the restored building that up to a few years ago was in a complete state of ruin

The Cugo Gran Macina hotel

It was until the mid-1990s the headquarters of the Labour Party but the majestic building on water’s edge, known as Il-Macina, is now a luxurious boutique hotel.The only remnant of its recent political past is a stone carving in one of the room terraces of a ship flying the Union Jack accompanied by the date 31 March 1979, Freedom Day.Originally built by the Knights of Malta in 1554, the Macina was used for the hoisting and lowering of masts onto ships.MaltaToday was given a tour of the restored building that up to a few years ago was in a complete state of ruin. The restoration took one year to complete and builders had to remove 40 tonnes of debris before the works could start.Macina is derived from macchina, the large crane structure used to hoist and lower the masts and other cargo. It was eventually dismantled in 1864 but the large iron loops on the roof that served as anchors for the steel cables remain there.The iron moorings are now part of a rooftop terrace where the hotel hosts wedding functions, overlooking the Dock 1 creek.Immersed in history, at the heart of the Three Cities, the building is now a Cugo Gran boutique hotel, part of IBB hotels, a subsidiary of the Von der Heyden Group.Thorsten Sander, 45, has been appointed general manager of the hotel. He says the historic building is an attraction in itself but the location is impressive.Cugo Gran Macina has just 21 rooms, with high vaulted ceilings. The rooms range from 40 square metres to 130 square metres.A rooftop swimming pool on the annex to the main building offers guests impressive views of the marina, Birgu and Bormla. The hotel restaurant and bar are operated by Maltese restaurateur Chris Hammett.