We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Sliema Wanderers 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Sliema Wanderers 1

[WATCH] Welcome to the Macina, a building transformed

National

[WATCH] Welcome to the Macina, a building transformed

Constitutional court rejects PN mayor's bid to stop Gozo magistrate hearing libel case

Court & Police

Constitutional court rejects PN mayor's bid to stop Gozo magistra...

Government employee suspended following bribery allegations

National

Government employee suspended following bribery allegations

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed jurors in three years

National

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed jurors in three yea...

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car crash

World

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car crash

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals for no speculation on young girl’s death

National

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals for no speculatio...

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Church Environment Commission says

National

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Church Environment...

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Court & Police

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Court & Police

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

National

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

Collective agreement with pilots signed

National

Collective agreement with pilots signed

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook post calling for the 'elimination' of David Casa

Court & Police

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook post calling fo...

Police sergeant and constable injured

Court & Police

Police sergeant and constable injured

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project government ultimately rejected

National

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project gover...

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

Home
News
National

[WATCH] Welcome to the Macina, a building transformed

MaltaToday was given a tour of the restored building that up to a few years ago was in a complete state of ruin

kurt_sansone
Kurt Sansone
26 January 2018, 7:39pm
Print Version
The rooftop swimming pool
The rooftop swimming pool
The Cugo Gran Macina hotel
It was until the mid-1990s the headquarters of the Labour Party but the majestic building on water’s edge, known as Il-Macina, is now a luxurious boutique hotel.

The only remnant of its recent political past is a stone carving in one of the room terraces of a ship flying the Union Jack accompanied by the date 31 March 1979, Freedom Day.

Freedom Day Graffiti
Freedom Day Graffiti
Originally built by the Knights of Malta in 1554, the Macina was used for the hoisting and lowering of masts onto ships.

MaltaToday was given a tour of the restored building that up to a few years ago was in a complete state of ruin. The restoration took one year to complete and builders had to remove 40 tonnes of debris before the works could start.

Macina is derived from macchina, the large crane structure used to hoist and lower the masts and other cargo. It was eventually dismantled in 1864 but the large iron loops on the roof that served as anchors for the steel cables remain there.

The iron moorings are now part of a rooftop terrace where the hotel hosts wedding functions, overlooking the Dock 1 creek.

Immersed in history, at the heart of the Three Cities, the building is now a Cugo Gran boutique hotel, part of IBB hotels, a subsidiary of the Von der Heyden Group.

Thorsten Sander, 45, has been appointed general manager of the hotel. He says the historic building is an attraction in itself but the location is impressive.

A bath with a view
A bath with a view
Cugo Gran Macina has just 21 rooms, with high vaulted ceilings. The rooms range from 40 square metres to 130 square metres.

A rooftop swimming pool on the annex to the main building offers guests impressive views of the marina, Birgu and Bormla. The hotel restaurant and bar are operated by Maltese restaurateur Chris Hammett.

kurt_sansone
Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Sliema Wanderers 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Sliema Wandere...

[WATCH] Welcome to the Macina, a building transformed

National

[WATCH] Welcome to the Macina, a building transfor...

Constitutional court rejects PN mayor's bid to stop Gozo magistrate hearing libel case

Court & Police

Constitutional court rejects PN mayor's bid to sto...

Government employee suspended following bribery allegations

National

Government employee suspended following bribery al...

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed jurors in three years

National

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed juro...

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car crash

World

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car c...

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals for no speculation on young girl’s death

National

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals fo...

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Church Environment Commission says

National

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Chu...

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Court & Police

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Court & Police

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

National

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

Collective agreement with pilots signed

National

Collective agreement with pilots signed

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook post calling for the 'elimination' of David Casa

Court & Police

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook ...

Police sergeant and constable injured

Court & Police

Police sergeant and constable injured

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project government ultimately rejected

National

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was fo...

Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] ‘Barracuda Aquilina’, the American-Maltese judge turned icon for women and survivors
2

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer
3

Constitutional court rejects PN mayor's bid to stop Gozo magistrate hearing libel case
4

Government employee suspended following bribery allegations
5

[WATCH] Welcome to the Macina, a building transformed