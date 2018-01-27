|
[WATCH] Welcome to the Macina, a building transformed
Kurt Sansone
26 January 2018, 7:39pm
The Cugo Gran Macina hotel
The only remnant of its recent political past is a stone carving in one of the room terraces of a ship flying the Union Jack accompanied by the date 31 March 1979, Freedom Day.
MaltaToday was given a tour of the restored building that up to a few years ago was in a complete state of ruin. The restoration took one year to complete and builders had to remove 40 tonnes of debris before the works could start.
Macina is derived from macchina, the large crane structure used to hoist and lower the masts and other cargo. It was eventually dismantled in 1864 but the large iron loops on the roof that served as anchors for the steel cables remain there.
The iron moorings are now part of a rooftop terrace where the hotel hosts wedding functions, overlooking the Dock 1 creek.
Thorsten Sander, 45, has been appointed general manager of the hotel. He says the historic building is an attraction in itself but the location is impressive.
A rooftop swimming pool on the annex to the main building offers guests impressive views of the marina, Birgu and Bormla. The hotel restaurant and bar are operated by Maltese restaurateur Chris Hammett.
