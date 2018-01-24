|
Business Comment
Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri
Court & Police
Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs
Business Comment
Healthcare – avoid the gloomy tale of private finance initiativ...
|
[WATCH] Work on Luqa roundabout commences ahead of Marsa junction project start
The junction will be re-designed, and the road widened in anticipation of an increased flow of traffic
Yannick Pace
24 January 2018, 10:23am
Ian Borg on works in Luqa
Transport minister Ian Borg, addressing an on-site press conference, said that the works were intended to compliment alterations made to the two junctions at either end of Vjal l-Avjazzjoni, right outside the airport, as well as Triq Manwel Dimech in Qormi - all of which, he said, would be increasing the flow of traffic though the junction.
"These junctions are obviously all connected, and work on one can create bottlenecks at another," explained Borg.
Engineer and former Enemalta CEO Frederick Azzopardi, explained that the first phase of the project would involve a re-design of the roundabout in order to improve the flow of traffic. This will then be followed by a widening of Triq Hal-Qormi which runs from the junction in the general direction of the airport.
In addition to improving flow in the area and reducing pollution from traffic congestion, Borg said the project would also serve to relieve traffic congestion once work on the Marsa junction reaches a stage where traffic is disrupted.
The roundabout redesign is expected to be completed within a month, while widening of Triq Hal-Qormi is expected to be completed ahead of the crucial phase of the Marsa junction project.
The minister also pointed out that all trees from the roundabout would be removed and planted elsewhere, in accordance with the recommendations of an arborist engaged by Transport Malta.
Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
Business Comment
Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta...
Court & Police
Elderly man seriously injured after falling down s...
|
Trending Articles
1
Coast Road beach resort: Frankie Grima signs agreement with Ghallis windsurfers
2
American University developers Sadeen buys Tarxien hostel for €2.5 million
3
PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU
4
[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success', says Jason Micallef
5
Authorities mum on death of girl at Dominican Sisters’ home
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons