National

[WATCH] Work on Luqa roundabout commences ahead of Marsa junction project start

The junction will be re-designed, and the road widened in anticipation of an increased flow of traffic

yannick_pace
Yannick Pace
24 January 2018, 10:23am
Ian Borg on works in Luqa
Work on the junction connecting Triq Hal-Luqa and Triq Hal-Qormi, a bit further up from the St Vincent De Paul home for the elderly, got underway this morning in a bid to improve the flow of traffic in the area.

Transport minister Ian Borg, addressing an on-site press conference, said that the works were intended to compliment alterations made to the two junctions at either end of Vjal l-Avjazzjoni, right outside the airport, as well as Triq Manwel Dimech in Qormi - all of which, he said, would be increasing the flow of traffic though the junction. 

The works on Triq Manwel Dimech, stressed the minister, had been completed in less than three months, and are estimated to reduce commuting time through the road by 30%. More than 2,300 cars passed through the road every hour, added Borg.

"These junctions are obviously all connected, and work on one can create bottlenecks at another," explained Borg.

 Engineer and former Enemalta CEO Frederick Azzopardi, explained that the first phase of the project would involve a re-design of the roundabout in order to improve the flow of traffic. This will then be followed by a widening of Triq Hal-Qormi which runs from the junction in the general direction of the airport.

 In addition to improving flow in the area and reducing pollution from traffic congestion, Borg said the project would also serve to relieve traffic congestion once work on the Marsa junction reaches a stage where traffic is disrupted.

The roundabout redesign is expected to be completed within a month, while widening of Triq Hal-Qormi is expected to be completed ahead of the crucial phase of the Marsa junction project. 

The minister also pointed out that all trees from the roundabout would be removed and planted elsewhere, in accordance with the recommendations of an arborist engaged by Transport Malta.

yannick_pace
Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
