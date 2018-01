As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

In 2015 there were 35% of households with children, down from 42% seven years earlier, the Household Budgetary Survey shows

There were 57,601 households with dependent children in 2015, which accounted for 35% of all family units in Malta.The results come from the Household Budgetary Survey published by the National Statistics Office on Wednesday.This represents a drop of 2,400 households with children, recorded in 2008 when the last HBS was held.In 2008, there were 60,030 households with dependent children, which accounted for 42.3% of all households at the time.The HBS found that households with children registered an average yearly expenditure of €29,065, which represents an increase of €5,025 when compared to 2008.As expected, the average yearly expenditure for households with two adults and dependent children increased in relation to the number of dependent children in the household.While a household with one dependent child spent an average of €28,506 in a year, a household with three or more dependent children had an average yearly expenditure of €30,635.