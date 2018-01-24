As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

In 2015 there were 35% of households with children, down from 42% seven years earlier, the Household Budgetary Survey shows

Kurt Sansone





The results come from the



This represents a drop of 2,400 households with children, recorded in 2008 when the last HBS was held.



In 2008, there were 60,030 households with dependent children, which accounted for 42.3% of all households at the time.



The HBS found that households with children registered an average yearly expenditure of €29,065, which represents an increase of €5,025 when compared to 2008.



As expected, the average yearly expenditure for households with two adults and dependent children increased in relation to the number of dependent children in the household.



While a household with one dependent child spent an average of €28,506 in a year, a household with three or more dependent children had an average yearly expenditure of €30,635.



