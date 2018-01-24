|
Business Comment
Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri
Court & Police
Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs
|
As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children
In 2015 there were 35% of households with children, down from 42% seven years earlier, the Household Budgetary Survey shows
Kurt Sansone
24 January 2018, 4:01pm
The results come from the Household Budgetary Survey published by the National Statistics Office on Wednesday.
This represents a drop of 2,400 households with children, recorded in 2008 when the last HBS was held.
In 2008, there were 60,030 households with dependent children, which accounted for 42.3% of all households at the time.
The HBS found that households with children registered an average yearly expenditure of €29,065, which represents an increase of €5,025 when compared to 2008.
As expected, the average yearly expenditure for households with two adults and dependent children increased in relation to the number of dependent children in the household.
While a household with one dependent child spent an average of €28,506 in a year, a household with three or more dependent children had an average yearly expenditure of €30,635.
Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
Business Comment
Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta...
Court & Police
Elderly man seriously injured after falling down s...
|
Trending Articles
1
Coast Road beach resort: Frankie Grima signs agreement with Ghallis windsurfers
2
American University developers Sadeen buys Tarxien hostel for €2.5 million
3
PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU
4
[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success', says Jason Micallef
5
Authorities mum on death of girl at Dominican Sisters’ home
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons