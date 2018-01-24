We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

In 2015 there were 35% of households with children, down from 42% seven years earlier, the Household Budgetary Survey shows

kurt_sansone
Kurt Sansone
24 January 2018, 4:01pm
The Household Budgetary Survey found fewer households with children
There were 57,601 households with dependent children in 2015, which accounted for 35% of all family units in Malta.

The results come from the Household Budgetary Survey published by the National Statistics Office on Wednesday.

This represents a drop of 2,400 households with children, recorded in 2008 when the last HBS was held.

In 2008, there were 60,030 households with dependent children, which accounted for 42.3% of all households at the time.

The HBS found that households with children registered an average yearly expenditure of €29,065, which represents an increase of €5,025 when compared to 2008.

As expected, the average yearly expenditure for households with two adults and dependent children increased in relation to the number of dependent children in the household.

While a household with one dependent child spent an average of €28,506 in a year, a household with three or more dependent children had an average yearly expenditure of €30,635.

kurt_sansone
Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
