We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smuggling ring

National

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smugg...

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Football

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

National

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner organiser resigns

World

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner org...

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

Europe

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

National

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

National

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data shows

National

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data...

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 2015

National

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 201...

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Health

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs

Court & Police

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU

National

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with life’

Nature

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with l...

Government’s health strategy must be clear

Editorial

Government’s health strategy must be clear

Healthcare – avoid the gloomy tale of private finance initiatives | PKF Malta

Business Comment

Healthcare – avoid the gloomy tale of private finance initiativ...

Home
News
National

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smuggling ring

Civil service inquiry says no proof of Italian newspaper’s claims of collusion between civil servants and fuel smugglers to certify documents for oil exports 

matthew_vella
Matthew Vella
24 January 2018, 6:03pm
Print Version
Fahmi Slim Bin Khalifa (left) and Darren Debono
Fahmi Slim Bin Khalifa (left) and Darren Debono
An inquiry by top civil servants has found no evidence of connivance between foreign ministry officials in a fuel smuggling ring led by former Malta footballer Darren Debono.

The inquiry was launched by the foreign ministry after reports appearing in the Italian press quoted excerpts from the Operation ‘Dirty Oil’ dossier by Italian investigators.

The inquiry led by three permanent secretaries into allegations by financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, said the official whose initials were published in the newspaper “carried out her duties as required by the system adopted by the ministry, which are based on international rules and processes.”

Only the conclusions of the inquiry were published by the foreign ministry, in a reply to a PQ by Nationalist MP Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici.

READ MORE Debono used false certificates and Maltese notary’s signature to gain ministry stamp

While Il Sole 24 Ore had suggested a civil servant abetted Debono’s fuel smuggling ring, the 284-page ‘Dirty Oil’ dossier actually said Debono was using falsified certificates of origin for smuggled Libyan oil to obtain a foreign ministry apostille – a certification of the documents – so that his ships could offload their fuel in Italian ports.

“It does not emerge from this inquiry that a ministry official had any contact with Debono as indicated in the report. There was no proof of any female official ‘aged 55’ employed with the ministry or involved in any process of legalisation of documents…

“There was no interference from people inside the consular services directorate or the ministry in the legalisation of documents. Indeed the process itself is nothing more than the authentication of a person’s signature on the documents presented.”

The inquiry said the system employed audit trails but that new upgrades were required to the process, and that a new working group should revise the procedure adopted so that it is in line with international rules. “There must be no place for abuse and the process must safeguard the reputation of the ministry.”

Debono’s fuel smuggling ring was dealt an important blow in 2016 when the United Nations publicised the trafficking of fuel out of Libya by smuggling kingpin Fahmi Ben Khalifa – Debono’s business partner.

The operation included another Maltese national, Gordon Debono, who used his Maltese company Petroplus to issue false certificates of origin to conceal the Libyan fuel as hailing from Saudi Arabia.

Both Darren and Gordon Debono are under arrest in Sicily following the crackdown on the €30 million smuggling operation.

Debono had required certification from the Maltese Chamber of Commerce to validate these documents, a condition for the oil to be offloaded inside an Italian port. For two years before the UN report, the ‘Saudi’ trans-shipments were being unknowingly certified by the Chamber’s services. When the alarm bell rang at the Chamber, Debono tried obtaining a foreign ministry apostille.

Debono finds brick wall

In May 2016, Debono started encountering difficulties obtaining the necessary certification from the Chamber of Commerce, ostensibly suspecting that Petroplus’s ‘Saudi’ certificates were false.

In a telephone call Debono made to Italian oil trader Marco Porta, intercepted by the Italian and Maltese secret services, investigators say “there was clear anxiety about offloading the Libyan oil… as soon as possible at the port of Augusta (Sicily)… throughout May, there were numerous telephone calls attesting to the difficulty of obtaining certificates of origin for their product.” On the 3 June 2016, Debono informed Porta of the “unequivocal refusal” by the Chamber of Commerce to certify documents issued by Oceano Blu Trading, a company run by Gordon Debono and used as a financial vehicle for the funnelling of profits offshore.

At this point, a telephone interception sheds light on Debono’s problems at providing Porta with the verified documents necessary to offload the oil shipments in port

Debono: “Dottor Porta, good evening… I’m still blocked here.”

Porta: “Why?”

D: “No, nothing, nothing special, aehm, because you know everything I sent you, I’ve spoken to everybody here in Malta… aehm… and this lady is expecting some email to take a decision and we’re tired of this excuse, for this son of a bitch… because the minister, because she’s been signing everything for 30 years and she wants to be sure one hundred percent, and here I am at the foreign ministry, just imagine, to have this email sent to her.”

P: “Eh. Well it’s urgent, and…”

D: “Ehhh I know, it’s too urgent and I can imagine the pressure for the Tiuboda [cargo ship], the crew, on you, on me…”

P: “Ok…”

D: “I have no alternative… it so happens this woman of 55 years who has been working here for 30 years is saying: ‘aaaah, I command here, I do this because only I can sign’… and that ‘not even the minister tells me what to sign’...”

matthew_vella
Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegations of fuel smuggling ring

National

‘No proof of abuse’ says inquiry in allegation...

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Football

Malta to face Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Kosovo

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found dead

National

Care order for two siblings of Nigerian girl found...

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as charity dinner organiser resigns

World

[WATCH] UK Presidents Club hit with scandal as cha...

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after Brexit

Europe

Malta will get none of the UK MEPs’ seats after ...

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with children

National

As Malta ages, there are fewer households with chi...

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coast

National

Elderly Italian fisherman rescued off Maltese coas...

Maltese households saw increased spending on education, 2015 data shows

National

Maltese households saw increased spending on educa...

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800 in January 2015

National

2,250 unemployed in November 2017, down from 7,800...

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 to foreign mums

Health

Over 13,300 babies born between 2014-2016, 2,500 t...

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta...

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down stairs

Court & Police

Elderly man seriously injured after falling down s...

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU

National

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rig...

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘carpeted with life’

Nature

[WATCH] Rare footage of the Antarctic seafloor ‘...

Government’s health strategy must be clear

Editorial

Government’s health strategy must be clear

Trending Articles
1

Coast Road beach resort: Frankie Grima signs agreement with Ghallis windsurfers
2

American University developers Sadeen buys Tarxien hostel for €2.5 million
3

PN would oppose calls for Malta to lose voting rights in the EU
4

[WATCH] V18 public transport fiasco: 'Victims of our own success', says Jason Micallef
5

Authorities mum on death of girl at Dominican Sisters’ home