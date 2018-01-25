|
Business as usual; records for markets | Calamatta Cuschieri
|
Fire at Sant’Antnin recycling plant
First indications are that firework material was the cause
Massimo Costa
24 January 2018, 8:18pm
The firework material might have been mixed with some of the waste which was taken to the plant to be processed, WasteServ said in a press release.
Precautionary measures were immediately taken to control the fire, and the assistance of the Civil Protection Department, the police and the Armed Forces of Malta’s explosive ordinance disposal unit was requested.
No employees were hurt in the incident, WasteServ said.
A fierce fire had engulfed the plant in May 2017, destroying its waste sorting shed.
Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist.
Fire at Sant’Antnin recycling plant
|
