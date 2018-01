Fire at Sant’Antnin recycling plant

First indications are that firework material was the cause

A fire broke out in a section of the Sant’Antnin WasteServ plant at around 5:30pm today, with the first indications being that pyrotechnical material was the cause of the flames.The firework material might have been mixed with some of the waste which was taken to the plant to be processed, WasteServ said in a press release.Precautionary measures were immediately taken to control the fire, and the assistance of the Civil Protection Department, the police and the Armed Forces of Malta’s explosive ordinance disposal unit was requested.No employees were hurt in the incident, WasteServ said. fierce fire had engulfed the plant in May 2017, destroying its waste sorting shed.