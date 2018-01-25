We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Fire at Sant'Antnin recycling plant

Fire at Sant’Antnin recycling plant

First indications are that firework material was the cause

Massimo Costa
Massimo Costa
24 January 2018, 8:18pm
The Sant'Antnin WasteServ plant (File photo)
The Sant'Antnin WasteServ plant (File photo)
A fire broke out in a section of the Sant’Antnin WasteServ plant at around 5:30pm today, with the first indications being that pyrotechnical material was the cause of the flames.

The firework material might have been mixed with some of the waste which was taken to the plant to be processed, WasteServ said in a press release.

Precautionary measures were immediately taken to control the fire, and the assistance of the Civil Protection Department, the police and the Armed Forces of Malta’s explosive ordinance disposal unit was requested.

No employees were hurt in the incident, WasteServ said.

A fierce fire had engulfed the plant in May 2017, destroying its waste sorting shed.

Massimo Costa
Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
