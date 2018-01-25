Registered unemployment drops across all ages

In December, the number of people registering for work stood at 2,167 decreasing by 25.6% when compared to the corresponding month in 2016

Registered unemployed dropped across all age groups.In December, the number of people registering for work stood at 2,167 decreasing by 25.6% when compared to the corresponding month in 2016.Data provided by Jobsplus for December 2017 indicated a decline of 702 people registering under Part I and a decrease of 43 among those registering under Part II of the unemployment register, when compared to December 2016.Those registered under part I are either new job seekers who have left school or re-renter into the labour market, or individuals made redundant by their former employers, while those registered under part II are either workers who have been dismissed from work due to disciplinary action or left work on their own free will.Registrants for work decreased when compared to December 2016, irrespective of how long they had been registering for work.The only increase was recorded among females registering for over one year. The largest decrease in registrants was recorded among persons who had been registering for less than 21 weeks.The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work also dropped by 72 when compared to the previous year reaching 282. Men accounted for 78.4% of total registrants with a disability.The largest share of men and women on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers with 18.2% and 35.5% respectively.The registered unemployment rate in June 2017 stood at 1.3% of the labour supply, (excluding part-time employment) and varied from 1.4% among men to 1.0% among women.