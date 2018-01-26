No payments, wage transfers from ministries to Pilatus Bank

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Government employee suspended following bribery allegations

National

Government employee suspended following bribery allegations

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed jurors in three years

National

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed jurors in three yea...

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car crash

World

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car crash

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals for no speculation on young girl’s death

National

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals for no speculatio...

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Church Environment Commission says

National

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Church Environment...

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Court & Police

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Court & Police

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

National

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

Collective agreement with pilots signed

National

Collective agreement with pilots signed

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook post calling for the 'elimination' of David Casa

Court & Police

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook post calling fo...

Police sergeant and constable injured

Court & Police

Police sergeant and constable injured

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project government ultimately rejected

National

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project gover...

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

EU to subsidise 50% of studies in Malta-Sicily gas pipeline project

National

EU to subsidise 50% of studies in Malta-Sicily gas pipeline proje...

Updated | MUT snubs MCAST's conciliatory meeting

National

Updated | MUT snubs MCAST's conciliatory meeting

No payments, wage transfers from ministries to Pilatus Bank

National

No payments, wage transfers from ministries to Pilatus Bank

Home
News
National

No payments, wage transfers from ministries to Pilatus Bank

Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina asks six ministers whether any of the entities in their portfolio ever transferred money, including employee wages to bank accounts at Pilatus Bank

kurt_sansone
Kurt Sansone
26 January 2018, 10:49am
Print Version
Pilatus Bank at Ta' Xbiex
Pilatus Bank at Ta' Xbiex
No employee wages or money transfers were ever made from the Office of the Prime Minister and entities under its remit to bank accounts at Pilatus Bank, Joseph Muscat said.

The Prime Minister was answering a parliamentary question put to him by Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina, who queried whether any such transfers were made to Pilatus Bank since 2013.

Aquilina put the same question to Health Minister Chris Fearne, Economy Minister Chris Cardona, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo, Energy Minister Joe Mizzi and European Affairs Minister Helena Dalli.

All replies yielded negative answers. No wages, money transfers or payments were ever made by these ministries or entities falling under their remit to bank accounts in Pilatus Bank since 2013.

Pilatus Bank, a Ta’ Xbiex-based private bank, has been at the centre of money laundering allegations involving, among others Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and the Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri. The bank has denied any wrongdoing.

Read also: Casa hands new evidence to ECB on 'money laundering organisation' Pilatus Bank

The bank had also been mentioned as holding an account for Egrant, the third mysterious company opened in Panama by Nexia BT, a financial services firm, shortly after the 2013 election.

Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia had alleged that declarations of trust belonging to Egrant, held at Pilatus Bank, had shown that the company belonged to Michelle Muscat, the Prime Minister's wife. The Muscats had denied the allegations and also called for a magisterial inquiry into the claims.

In all their are five inquiries that in some way or another involve Pilatus Bank, Mizzi, Schembri and Muscat. None of the magisterial inquiries have been concluded and all parties have denied wrongdoing.

kurt_sansone
Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
Government employee suspended following bribery allegations

National

Government employee suspended following bribery al...

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed jurors in three years

National

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed juro...

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car crash

World

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car c...

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals for no speculation on young girl’s death

National

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals fo...

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Church Environment Commission says

National

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Chu...

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Court & Police

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Court & Police

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

National

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

Collective agreement with pilots signed

National

Collective agreement with pilots signed

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook post calling for the 'elimination' of David Casa

Court & Police

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook ...

Police sergeant and constable injured

Court & Police

Police sergeant and constable injured

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project government ultimately rejected

National

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was fo...

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

EU to subsidise 50% of studies in Malta-Sicily gas pipeline project

National

EU to subsidise 50% of studies in Malta-Sicily gas...

Updated | MUT snubs MCAST's conciliatory meeting

National

Updated | MUT snubs MCAST's conciliatory meeting

Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] ‘Barracuda Aquilina’, the American-Maltese judge turned icon for women and survivors
2

[WATCH] Talks between Vitals and Steward started last September, health minister says
3

Malta gas pipeline planners warned over unexploded WW2 bombs
4

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project government ultimately rejected
5

No payments, wage transfers from ministries to Pilatus Bank