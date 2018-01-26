EU to subsidise 50% of studies in Malta-Sicily gas pipeline project

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Government employee suspended following bribery allegations

National

Government employee suspended following bribery allegations

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed jurors in three years

National

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed jurors in three yea...

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car crash

World

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car crash

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals for no speculation on young girl’s death

National

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals for no speculatio...

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Church Environment Commission says

National

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Church Environment...

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Court & Police

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Court & Police

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

National

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

Collective agreement with pilots signed

National

Collective agreement with pilots signed

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook post calling for the 'elimination' of David Casa

Court & Police

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook post calling fo...

Police sergeant and constable injured

Court & Police

Police sergeant and constable injured

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project government ultimately rejected

National

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project gover...

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

EU to subsidise 50% of studies in Malta-Sicily gas pipeline project

National

EU to subsidise 50% of studies in Malta-Sicily gas pipeline proje...

Updated | MUT snubs MCAST's conciliatory meeting

National

Updated | MUT snubs MCAST's conciliatory meeting

No payments, wage transfers from ministries to Pilatus Bank

National

No payments, wage transfers from ministries to Pilatus Bank

Home
News
National

EU to subsidise 50% of studies in Malta-Sicily gas pipeline project

The European Commission has voted €3.8 million to fund half the costs projected for essential studies in the gas pipeline project linking Malta to Sicily

paul_cocks
Paul Cocks
26 January 2018, 12:10pm
Print Version
Energy Minister Joe Mizzi announced new EU subsidy set to cover half the costs for studies in Malta-Sicily pipeline project
Energy Minister Joe Mizzi announced new EU subsidy set to cover half the costs for studies in Malta-Sicily pipeline project
The European Union will provide €3.8 million, or 50% of costs, for studies necessary ahead of the development of the gas pipeline linking Malta with Sicily, Energy Minister Joe Mizzi said on Friday morning.

Mizzi, who was addressing a press conference to give details about the studies, said that this second stage in the project was crucial and will include environmental impact assessments in Malta and Italy.

Other studies would also identify and analyse the 150km route to be followed on the seabed as well as determining the entire infrastructure necessary for the project's completion.

Construction on the €322 million pipeline is expected to start in 2020, to ultimately replace the floating gas tanker in Marsaxlokk Bay currently providing liquefied natural gas to the Delimara power stations.

Mizzi criticised an article published in MaltaToday citing a risk-assessment report, which called for further research for the identification of military equipment and more importantly unexploded bombs along the project’s footprint emanating from WW2 operations.

“Military installations and especially UXOs or prohibited areas could affect the project’s footprint, budget and safety. In other words, the design of the project should be compatible with military plans,” the risk assessment report said.

The report calls for the identification of so called UXO areas (areas where unexploded ordnance is likely to exist) that need to be avoided.

But Mizzi appeared to have misunderstood the article. "Bombs did not fall only around Malta, so it must have have been obvious that the marine survey would look out for such items," he said, adding that he could not understand "this attempt to try and instill some new element in the discussion", calling it amateurish.

Malta's application in this second phase was rated the best by the European Commission from among 26 gas and electricity applications submitted. In all, 17 applications were approved, nine related to gas supply and eight related to electricity.

The EU will provide its share of funding through the Connecting Europe Facilities Fund.

The government expects to apply for funds again in 2019-2020.

paul_cocks
Paul Cocks joined MaltaToday after having spent years working in newspapers with The Times...
Government employee suspended following bribery allegations

National

Government employee suspended following bribery al...

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed jurors in three years

National

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed juro...

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car crash

World

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car c...

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals for no speculation on young girl’s death

National

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals fo...

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Church Environment Commission says

National

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Chu...

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Court & Police

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Court & Police

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

National

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

Collective agreement with pilots signed

National

Collective agreement with pilots signed

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook post calling for the 'elimination' of David Casa

Court & Police

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook ...

Police sergeant and constable injured

Court & Police

Police sergeant and constable injured

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project government ultimately rejected

National

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was fo...

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

EU to subsidise 50% of studies in Malta-Sicily gas pipeline project

National

EU to subsidise 50% of studies in Malta-Sicily gas...

Updated | MUT snubs MCAST's conciliatory meeting

National

Updated | MUT snubs MCAST's conciliatory meeting

Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] ‘Barracuda Aquilina’, the American-Maltese judge turned icon for women and survivors
2

[WATCH] Talks between Vitals and Steward started last September, health minister says
3

Malta gas pipeline planners warned over unexploded WW2 bombs
4

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project government ultimately rejected
5

No payments, wage transfers from ministries to Pilatus Bank