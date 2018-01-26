We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Government employee suspended following bribery allegations

National

Government employee suspended following bribery allegations

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed jurors in three years

National

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed jurors in three yea...

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car crash

World

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car crash

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals for no speculation on young girl’s death

National

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals for no speculatio...

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Church Environment Commission says

National

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Church Environment...

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Court & Police

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Court & Police

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

National

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

Collective agreement with pilots signed

National

Collective agreement with pilots signed

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook post calling for the 'elimination' of David Casa

Court & Police

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook post calling fo...

Police sergeant and constable injured

Court & Police

Police sergeant and constable injured

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project government ultimately rejected

National

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project gover...

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

EU to subsidise 50% of studies in Malta-Sicily gas pipeline project

National

EU to subsidise 50% of studies in Malta-Sicily gas pipeline proje...

Updated | MUT snubs MCAST's conciliatory meeting

National

Updated | MUT snubs MCAST's conciliatory meeting

No payments, wage transfers from ministries to Pilatus Bank

National

No payments, wage transfers from ministries to Pilatus Bank

Home
News
National

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Church Environment Commission says

KA emphasises that developments need to be socially friendly, sustainable, environmentally responsible and should improve quality of life of residents

massimo_costa
Massimo Costa
26 January 2018, 4:09pm
Print Version
The Church Environment Commission has emphasised the need of a masterplan for Marsa and the inner Grand Harbour area
The Church Environment Commission has emphasised the need of a masterplan for Marsa and the inner Grand Harbour area
The Church Environment Commission (KA) had suggested the drawing up of a masterplan for the Marsa and inner Grand Harbour area, saying that this would allow area to reach its full potential, given the opportunities and risks it faces.

In a press release, KA said that the plan should be created based on a strong public consultation process.

“During the second half of the 20th century, the area acquired a reputation as one of the most heavily polluted areas of the country. With the shrinking of activity around the dockyards, the closing down of the Marsa Shipbuilding Company, and most recently, the decommissioning of the old power station, new possibilities have been created for another great transformation of the region,” it maintained.

It said that there were socially friendly, economically sound and sustainable, environmentally responsible and quality of life improving directions which the masterplan could possibly take, while some other directions were less so and driven by the drive for short-term financial gain.

"The potential of the area for creative regeneration is difficult to overestimate,” the Commission highlighted, “The vast stretches of land formerly occupied by the Marsa Power Station and by Marsa Shipbuilding each enjoy long water frontages, with already established aligned piers and mooring facilities, which are valuable and inalienable public assets”.

“The decline in pollution that has resulted directly from the cessation of the activity of these two industrial plants has also created new hope for creating a cleaner environment.”

The KA noted that certain key decisions that had already been taken gave “cause for concern”, maintaining that, rather than “piecemeal” planning which wasn’t geared for creating the best possible environment in the area, it would have been better to have a masterplan for the area in place from the start.

It mentioned that knocking down the main Marsa Power Station B turbine hall without any public consultation on the future of the site, and when there were several calls for it to be preserved, was one example of this.

Moreover, it highlighted that “the introduction of a new heavy industry in the form of oil-rig maintenance has created new inconveniences for the residents of Senglea.”

“The projected multilevel junction near the Addolorata Cemetery will not only have a severe aesthetic impact on this outstanding neo-gothic cemetery, but may also generate new forms of ghettoisation and stigmatised space.”

The KA said it believed that development planning in Malta should strive to become an exercise in making the “common good” the primary public policy consideration, rather than placing it on the back-burner to accommodate special interests.

Touching on Valletta’s status at 2018 European Capital of Culture, the Commission emphasised that given Marsa’s proximity to Valletta, the right kind of development in the area was “a must”.

“There is the potential here, with the right vision, will, and policy, to transform the area from one of the least desirable and most problematic parts of the country, to one of its most vibrant and attractive nodes characterised by green lungs, waterfronts dedicated to public enjoyment, and mixed uses including sustainable and affordable housing,” it asserted.

The “commendable” projects drawn up in 2016 by architecture and engineering students in the University of Malta’s Faculty for the Built Environment could be consulted in the drawing up of the masterplan, the KA suggested, adding that it believed that after years of abuse due to unsustainable decisions, Marsa residents deserved development which upgraded their quality of life.

massimo_costa
Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
Government employee suspended following bribery allegations

National

Government employee suspended following bribery al...

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed jurors in three years

National

Court spent over €200,000 to lodge and feed juro...

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car crash

World

Teen jailed for killing five people in Leeds car c...

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals for no speculation on young girl’s death

National

Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals fo...

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Church Environment Commission says

National

Masterplan for Marsa and Grand Harbour needed, Chu...

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Court & Police

Drug addict denies dog-rustling charge

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Court & Police

Angry ex broke down woman's door, court told

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

National

Malta will soon become cannabis medicine producer

Collective agreement with pilots signed

National

Collective agreement with pilots signed

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook post calling for the 'elimination' of David Casa

Court & Police

Pensioner handed suspended sentence over Facebook ...

Police sergeant and constable injured

Court & Police

Police sergeant and constable injured

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project government ultimately rejected

National

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was fo...

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

What kind of EuroMillions player are you?

EU to subsidise 50% of studies in Malta-Sicily gas pipeline project

National

EU to subsidise 50% of studies in Malta-Sicily gas...

Updated | MUT snubs MCAST's conciliatory meeting

National

Updated | MUT snubs MCAST's conciliatory meeting

Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] ‘Barracuda Aquilina’, the American-Maltese judge turned icon for women and survivors
2

[WATCH] Talks between Vitals and Steward started last September, health minister says
3

Malta gas pipeline planners warned over unexploded WW2 bombs
4

[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi: Vitals pre-tender MOU was for project government ultimately rejected
5

No payments, wage transfers from ministries to Pilatus Bank