Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals for no speculation on young girl’s death

The Office of the Commissioner for Children has said that the death of the seven-year-old Nigerian girl on Sunday should be a matter which is protected from speculation, as it appealed to those reporting or commenting in public to base their what they said on facts which had been established for certain.In a press release, the Office said that it had been following closely the developments in the case, and was eagerly awaiting the results of the ongoing two investigations.“Based on the findings, the Office will assess what, if any, further action it can take to shed light on any systematic shortcoming that might have directly or indirectly contributed to the girl’s death,” it said.“Everybody should avoid drawing conclusions from unascertained facts,” it emphasised, adding that no judgements about moral or criminal responsibility for the girl’s death should be made before all details are known.