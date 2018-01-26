|
Office of the Commissioner for Children appeals for no speculation on young girl’s death
Based on the findings of the ongoing investigations, the Office will evaluate if any further action, to shed light on any shortcoming leading to the death, could be undertaken
26 January 2018
In a press release, the Office said that it had been following closely the developments in the case, and was eagerly awaiting the results of the ongoing two investigations.
“Based on the findings, the Office will assess what, if any, further action it can take to shed light on any systematic shortcoming that might have directly or indirectly contributed to the girl’s death,” it said.
“Everybody should avoid drawing conclusions from unascertained facts,” it emphasised, adding that no judgements about moral or criminal responsibility for the girl’s death should be made before all details are known.
