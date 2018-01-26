|
Government employee suspended following bribery allegations
Parliamentary Secretariat for Social Accommodation staff member allegedly requested, or received, a bribe
Massimo Costa
26 January 2018, 6:13pm
The Secretariat said that it had information indicating that the staff member concerned might have requested, or received, bribe money.
The police have been informed, in order for an investigation to start.
