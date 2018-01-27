|
[WATCH] Adrian Delia hits out at Owen Bonnici's comments to MEPs
“If the EU triggers Article 7 against Malta, it would mean the ruin of our country” - Adrian Delia
Matthew Agius
27 January 2018, 9:38am
Bonnici yesterday told a delegation of MEPs that a report of their findings in an investigation into the deterioration of the Rule of Law in Malta, in which they serious concerns were raised, “did not give a correct picture of Malta.”
In a statement issued by the PN this morning, Delia challenged Bonnici to hold a “serious debate” in Parliament “to begin to fix the damage that is being done to our country due to the obscene way the Government is acting.”
The minister must see to the removal of ministers and high ranking officials who are under investigation, Delia insisted, warning that failure to take the necessary steps would lead to Malta continuing to suffer the consequences.
Delia said that Bonnici was not understanding that it was the Government’s actions that were damaging Malta and not the Nationalist Party, which was condemning the wrongdoing. He added that the PN was, to the contrary, condemning the Government for letting the country’s reputation go to ruin.
“If the EU triggers Article 7 against Malta, it would mean the ruin of our country,” Delia said. The Opposition was doing its utmost to defend Malta and show that it was a country that wanted normality. “It is Joseph Muscat’s government,” Delia repeated, “that must now take steps to see that this doesn’t happen.”
“Before the government does what it must do, Minister Bonnici’s words cannot be believed,” Delia said.
