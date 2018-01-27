We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
MIA upgrade: less check-in desks till the end of March

Final stages of the Terminal Reconfiguration project will cause minor disruptions at check-in terminal

Staff Reporter
27 January 2018, 12:43pm
 The Malta International Airport (MIA) will be operating with less desks between January and March due to reconfiguration works.

Passengers are advised to be at the terminal at least two hours prior to their flight, although the works are not expected to impact passengers’ journeys significantly.

Guests are advised that terminal and outdoor lighting will be impacted, but the airfield will not be affected at all.


Early on 8 February, a complete power shutdown will be held in order to allow the replacement of the existent power supply system to one that can handle the more complex BHS.


The MIA’s €12 million Terminal Reconfiguration Project is soon coming to a close, as the final stages will see major works being carried out within the check-in hall.

In order to improve efficiency, eight additional check-in desks are set to begin operation by the end of January.

This addition’s benefits can be reaped following refurbishment of the current check-in desks used.

This refurbishment will see the replacement of the collector conveyor belts positioned between the old check-in desks, in an exercise part of a wider Baggage Handling System Upgrade (BHS). 

This upgrade will see an extension of the baggage conveyor belts in order for airport personnel to handle with more efficiency a larger number of passengers and to allow a future terminal expansion development.

