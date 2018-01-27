Customs get new container scanner to strengthen surveillance

The €1.7 million container scanner will serve to combat crime and secure the commercial sector

Malta’s Customs have taken delivery of a new container scanner in a bid to increase security and safeguard the Government’s revenue, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna has announced.“Malta’s Customs gives high priority to the fight against smuggling, illicit trade, organised crime and terrorism not only for security reasons but also to promote a level playing field in the commercial sector and to safeguard Government’s revenue,” he said.The €1.7 million state-of the art container scanner was partially funded by the EU International Security Fund. It will be located at the Malta Freeport Terminals.The new container scanner is expected to increase inspections and seizures, hence serving to dissuade illicit movement of cargo without disrupting trade within the Maltese ports.Further investment is to be expected within the department of customs by other ‘non-intrusive tools’ and use of ‘technical assistance’, Scicluna said.