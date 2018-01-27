We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Bonnici puts on a brave face after scathing Rule of Law report

Infringement procedures under Article 7 of the Treaty of Amsterdam are used against EU member countries that have committed "fundamental rights violations" and could result in sanctions or loss of voting rights.

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
27 January 2018, 3:55pm
Minister Owen Bonnici
Minister Owen Bonnici
The most important thing to emerge in the aftermath of a scathing report by an EU delegation on the Rule of Law in Malta is that there is cross-party agreement that the possibility of EU infringement procedures against Malta should not become reality, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici said today. 

Infringement procedures under Article 7 of the Treaty of Amsterdam are used against EU member countries that have committed “fundamental rights violations” and could result in sanctions or loss of voting rights.

Speaking to the media after a conference for former mayors in Floriana, the minister played down comments by Opposition leader Adrian Delia, who called upon Bonnici to “begin to fix the damage" done to Malta "due to the obscene way the Government is acting,” 

“The crux of the issue is that the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition are both in agreement that article 7 should not be applied against Malta,” said Bonnici. “It applies when there is a serious breach of European values or the Rule of Law. Now if Dr. Delia wants to use argumentation to paint a particular picture in order to calm a section of his party down, he’s free to do so, but for me what is important, because we’re talking about National interest, not petty politics, is that both the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition agree that article 7 should not be applied to Malta."

Bonnici sidestepped questions about the Opposition's demand for the resignation of the Commissioner of Police and the Attorney General, saying he had nothing to add to what he had said several times before about the question of the removal from office of high ranking officials and government members tainted by accusations of serious wrongdoing.

“I have nothing to add to what has been said in parliament and outside parliament numerous times,” Bonnici said.

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
