Two injured as ledge collapses in Zurrieq

Two men were injured in storey-high fall as ledge collapsed for unknown reasons

A man, 72, was certified as suffering from serious injuries while another, 41, was found to be suffering from lesser injuries after a boundary wall collapsed in Triq Wied Babu, Zurrieq.Members of the Civil Protection were called on scene, and an ambulance was called in to take the men to Mater Dei Hospital.Both men are residents of Zurrieq.Police investigations are underway.