Two injured as ledge collapses in Zurrieq
Two men were injured in storey-high fall as ledge collapsed for unknown reasons
27 January 2018, 5:34pm
Members of the Civil Protection were called on scene, and an ambulance was called in to take the men to Mater Dei Hospital.
Both men are residents of Zurrieq.
Police investigations are underway.
Court & Police
