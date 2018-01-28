We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 5 – Senglea Athletic 0

Football

BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 5 – Senglea Athletic 0

Russian police detain opposition leader at protest

World

Russian police detain opposition leader at protest

Owen Bonnici accepts Adrian Delia’s debate challenge

National

Owen Bonnici accepts Adrian Delia’s debate challenge

Roger Federer wins 20th Grand Slam title

Tennis

Roger Federer wins 20th Grand Slam title

Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dead at 91

World

Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dead at 91

[WATCH] Delia accuses Jusitice minister of ‘lying’ to save his skin

National

[WATCH] Delia accuses Jusitice minister of ‘lying’ to save hi...

[WATCH] New citizenship scheme will keep Malta on the ‘globalisation treadmill’, Muscat tells party faithful

National

[WATCH] New citizenship scheme will keep Malta on the ‘globalis...

Suicide bomber leaves more than 100 people dead in Kabul

World

Suicide bomber leaves more than 100 people dead in Kabul

Three-car collision leaves eight injured

Court & Police

Three-car collision leaves eight injured

Two men seriously injured in Birkirkara brawl

Court & Police

Two men seriously injured in Birkirkara brawl

Exclusive suppliers to VGH procured over €4 million in loans

National

Exclusive suppliers to VGH procured over €4 million in loans

Neville Gafa named in fresh migrant documentation racket – media reports

National

Neville Gafa named in fresh migrant documentation racket – medi...

Redefining the national identity | Sara Ezabe

Interview

Redefining the national identity | Sara Ezabe

THINK magazine FREE with MaltaToday on Sunday

Announcements

THINK magazine FREE with MaltaToday on Sunday

The opposite of good governance

Editorial

The opposite of good governance

Fuel station rules encouraging speculation on rural land

National

Fuel station rules encouraging speculation on rural land

Home
News
National

Exclusive suppliers to VGH procured over €4 million in loans

Four loans were procured in September 2017 after the company's shares were bought out by businessman, and former employee, Ivan Vassallo

matthew_vella
Matthew Vella
28 January 2018, 9:36am
Print Version
Technoline has procured é4.25 million in bank loans since being taken taken over by Ivan Vassallo and signing an exclusive contract with VGH
Technoline has procured é4.25 million in bank loans since being taken taken over by Ivan Vassallo and signing an exclusive contract with VGH
Technoline, the medical supplies company hand-picked by Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH), under exclusive contract, to manage the company’s supply chain processes, procured four loans, worth €4.25 million, from Bank of Valletta in September 2017.

VGH was awarded a concession for the running of three of Malta’s public hospitals but has since been forced to sell the concession after failing to secure the necessary funding.

The medical supplies company has now featured in a Lovin’ Malta report over how Technoline was acquired by Ivan Vassallo, who had previously worked for the company.

In February 2017, Vassallo, acting through his company Gateway Solutions, bought all shares in the company.

Technoline then proceeded to enter into a contract with VGH for it to act as an exclusive supplier to hospitals’ operator, and was made responsible to “negotiate and interface” with all vendors.

Rival medical suppliers complained that Technoline could receive all confidential information about contract bids, if they were to supply their products to VGH.

Technoline also has as a director Yaser Ali Bader, a Pakistani national whose address in MFSA records is the same Tigne Point apartment as of Shaukat Ali Chaudry – a Pakistani businessman believed to be at the centre of negotiations that took place with the Maltese government, before an expression of interest for the concession of the three hospitals was issued.  

Since Vassallo’s acquisition of Technoline, the company has procured four loans of €4.25 million from Bank of Valletta all in September 2017:

1. A €1.25 million loan for “business commitments”: according to the hypothec note, the loan must be repaid either upon expiry or “on cancellation of the guarantees in favour of the Government of Malta”

2. A €1.5 million loan for “business commitments” that will be repaid upon the maturity of the VGH invoices as stipulated in the sanction letter

3. Another €1.5 million loan for business commitments to be repaid upon the maturity of “underlying invoices”

4. And a €1 million loan to be repaid on demand “from business generated revenue as agreed in the relative sanction letter”.

Downloadable Files
technoline_1.pdf
technoline_2.pdf
technoline_3.pdf
technoline_4.pdf
matthew_vella
Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 5 – Senglea Athletic 0

Football

BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 5 – Senglea Athl...

Russian police detain opposition leader at protest

World

Russian police detain opposition leader at protest

Owen Bonnici accepts Adrian Delia’s debate challenge

National

Owen Bonnici accepts Adrian Delia’s debate chall...

Roger Federer wins 20th Grand Slam title

Tennis

Roger Federer wins 20th Grand Slam title

Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dead at 91

World

Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad dead at 91

[WATCH] Delia accuses Jusitice minister of ‘lying’ to save his skin

National

[WATCH] Delia accuses Jusitice minister of ‘lyin...

[WATCH] New citizenship scheme will keep Malta on the ‘globalisation treadmill’, Muscat tells party faithful

National

[WATCH] New citizenship scheme will keep Malta on ...

Suicide bomber leaves more than 100 people dead in Kabul

World

Suicide bomber leaves more than 100 people dead in...

Three-car collision leaves eight injured

Court & Police

Three-car collision leaves eight injured

Two men seriously injured in Birkirkara brawl

Court & Police

Two men seriously injured in Birkirkara brawl

Exclusive suppliers to VGH procured over €4 million in loans

National

Exclusive suppliers to VGH procured over €4 mill...

Neville Gafa named in fresh migrant documentation racket – media reports

National

Neville Gafa named in fresh migrant documentation ...

Redefining the national identity | Sara Ezabe

Interview

Redefining the national identity | Sara Ezabe

THINK magazine FREE with MaltaToday on Sunday

Announcements

THINK magazine FREE with MaltaToday on Sunday

The opposite of good governance

Editorial

The opposite of good governance

Trending Articles
1

Neville Gafa named in fresh migrant documentation racket – media reports
2

[WATCH] New citizenship scheme will keep Malta on the ‘globalisation treadmill’, Muscat tells party faithful
3

Bonnici puts on a brave face after scathing Rule of Law report
4

The opposite of good governance
5

[WATCH] ‘Barracuda Aquilina’, the American-Maltese judge turned icon for women and survivors