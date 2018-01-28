Neville Gafa named in fresh migrant documentation racket – media reports

The police are believed to be investigating an alleged work permits racket involving 'immigration police and senior government officials'

The police are investigating an alleged work permits racket involving immigration police and senior government officials, according to media reports.One of the government officials reportedly involved in the racket was Neville Gafa, a staff member at the Office of the Prime Minister.In 2016, it was alleged that Gafa, then a Health ministry official, had been behind a medical visa racket. Gafa was allegedly charging Libyans a €2,500 monthly fee to secure medical visas, treatment and accomodation, however police investigations had not found enough evidence to prosecute.The latest alleged racket came to light after a Tunisian family facing deportation told the Immigration Appeals Board that they were asked for thousands of euros to be allowed to remain in Malta, the Sunday Times of Malta reports.According to the report, during the tribunal sitting, the family said they had been asked, by a Palestinian businessman, to cough up €10,000 in exchange for residential and work permits.The allegations were immediately forwarded to the police who allegedly arrested the Palestinian businessman before releasing him on police bail.In a statement issued on Sunday morning, the police force said it had started to investigate the allegations.