[WATCH] Delia accuses Jusitice minister of ‘lying’ to save his skin

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia this morning lashed out at the way in which Justice Minister Owen Bonnici, “lied to save himself”, when addressing a European Parliament committee of MEPs last Friday.Addressing a political activity in Mellieha, Delia said that corruption in the country had eroded the credibility of the current Labour administration.“Even in the justice sector, Malta has fallen into the darkest abyss” Delia said.He went on to say that the PN had kept a firm stance on local issues and that they were clear in their position that Malta was “not a normal country”.Delia once again called for the resignation of the police commissioner and claimed that the commissioner was not simply guilty of inaction, but was also an accomplice since “those that cover the truth are also guilty.”Turning to the Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH) controversy, the Opposition Leader insisted the government had sold “our hospitals, our land and our equipment for only one euro.”He once again questioned whether the contract given to VGH had been designed to fail and whether Health minister Chris Fearne had been aware that the company was facing financial difficulties.The PN leader once again demanded that the hospitals be return to the public, while criticizing the Labour Party (PL) for destroying and throwing away that which had been built by previous PN governments. .“Not only has their mask fell, but everything that makes a democratic society, is being eroded,” Delia said.The PL, according to Delia, was also lying on the education sector, where it had brought in Jordanian businessmen and allowed them to steal land from the Maltese, in order to build flats.Delia said that the PN was not only criticizing the project, but had presented a parliamentary motion for the land at Zonqor, which was given to AUM, to be returned to the people.Moreover, he said the PN would continue to be the voice of both the students and the teachers at the Malta College for Arts Science and Technology (MCAST), given that he said the government had “forgotten them”.