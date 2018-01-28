|
Owen Bonnici accepts Adrian Delia’s debate challenge
The minister said it would be ‘a great opportunity to show who has the credentials for a better Malta’
Staff Reporter
28 January 2018, 4:45pm
In his speech, Delia accused Bonnici of lying to MEPs during last Friday’s debate on a report with the findings of a fact-finding mission on the rule of law in Malta.
He said that rather than telling the European Parliament what government was doing to save the country’s institutions, “he went and told them there are no problems”.
“Liar. Owen Bonnici you are lying to save your skin. We have been saying all summer that we are not living in a normal country,” Delia said. “I challenge Owen Bonnici, whenever you want, wherever you want, in Malta or in Europe, on television on before a live audience, and I will tell you where this government is failing.”
Bonnici in response said he was “very glad” to face the PN leader in a “1-on-1 televised debate led by a moderator agreed upon by both.”
He added that it would be “a great opportunity to show who has the credentials for a better Malta”.
|
Trending Articles
1
Neville Gafa named in fresh migrant documentation racket – media reports
2
[WATCH] New citizenship scheme will keep Malta on the ‘globalisation treadmill’, Muscat tells party faithful
3
Bonnici puts on a brave face after scathing Rule of Law report
4
The opposite of good governance
5
[WATCH] ‘Barracuda Aquilina’, the American-Maltese judge turned icon for women and survivors
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons