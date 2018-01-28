We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Owen Bonnici accepts Adrian Delia’s debate challenge

The minister said it would be ‘a great opportunity to show who has the credentials for a better Malta’

Staff Reporter
28 January 2018, 4:45pm
Adrian Delia (left) and Owen Bonnici (right)
Adrian Delia (left) and Owen Bonnici (right)
Justice minister Owen Bonnici has challenged Opposition leader Adrian Delia to a televised debate, following remarks by the PN leader during a political activity in Mellieha.

In his speech, Delia accused Bonnici of lying to MEPs during last Friday’s debate on a report with the findings of a fact-finding mission on the rule of law in Malta.

He said that rather than telling the European Parliament what government was doing to save the country’s institutions, “he went and told them there are no problems”.

“Liar. Owen Bonnici you are lying to save your skin. We have been saying all summer that we are not living in a normal country,” Delia said. “I challenge Owen Bonnici, whenever you want, wherever you want, in Malta or in Europe, on television on before a live audience, and I will tell you where this government is failing.”

Bonnici in response said he was “very glad” to face the PN leader in a “1-on-1 televised debate led by a moderator agreed upon by both.”

He added that it would be “a great opportunity to show who has the credentials for a better Malta”.

With both men having seemingly agreed to face eachother in a televised debate, all that remains is finding a venue and a moderator to host it...

