Neville Gafa asks police to investigate work permit racket allegations

OPM staff member Neville Gafa has categorically denied any involvement in an alleged work permit racket currently being investigated by the police.The allegations were reportedly made during a sitting of the Immigration Appeals Board, where a Tunisian family facing deportation claimed that they had been asked to pay €10,000 by a Palestinian businessman, in what was described as a racket involving immigration police and senior government officials, including Gafa.“I categorically deny any direct or indirect involvement,” wrote Gafa in a statement. “At no point in the investigation mentioned, was I called in or investigated by the police.”Moreover, Gafa said that he had asked the police to investigate the allegations relating to him, which were originally reported by the Sunday Times of Malta, in order for him to clear his name. He added that he reserved the right to take legal action, if necessary.In a statement issued on Sunday morning, the police force said it had started investigations into the allegations.In 2016, it was alleged that Gafa, then a Health ministry official, had been behind a medical visa racket, where he would charge Libyans a €2,500 monthly fee to secure medical visas, treatment and accommodation.Police investigations had however not found enough evidence to prosecute.